Victoria K. Lewis Named to Northern California Top 5 Family Law Lawyers List

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madigan & Lewis, LLP announces that Founding Partner Victoria K. Lewis has been recognized among the Top 5 Family Law Lawyers in Northern California by Super Lawyers for 2026, placing her among the most distinguished family law attorneys practicing in the region today.

This recognition is one of several distinctions Lewis earned in the 2026 Super Lawyers ratings. She has also been named to the Northern California Top 100 List and the Northern California Top 50 Women List for the fourth consecutive year (2023–2026), and to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for the eighth consecutive year (2019–2026).

Victoria K. Lewis has been recognized in the Top 5 Family Law Lawyers in Northern California by Super Lawyers for 2026. Post this

The Top 5 Family Law designation is among the most selective honors the Super Lawyers program confers, recognizing attorneys who have not only achieved peer recognition over many years but who have risen to the very top of their practice area within a competitive legal market.

Super Lawyers identifies honorees through a multi-step process that combines independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. No more than 5% of attorneys in any state receive the Super Lawyers designation, and the tiered lists, including the Top 100 and Top 50 Women distinctions, narrow that group further still.

At Madigan & Lewis, LLP, Victoria Lewis has built her practice around the belief that clients facing divorce, custody disputes, and complex property matters deserve both skilled and strategic advocacy balanced with compassionate and discerning counsel. Her work spans the full range of California family law, and her approach reflects a commitment to achieving outcomes that serve her clients' long-term interests.

We congratulate Victoria on this recognition and thank the clients and colleagues whose trust makes achievements like this possible.

SOURCE Madigan Lewis LLP