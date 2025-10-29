Madigan & Lewis, LLP Highlights Rise of "Living Apart Together" Among California Couples Over 50

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madigan & Lewis, LLP, a leading California family law firm, is shedding light on a growing relationship trend among older adults: Living Apart Together (LAT). Increasingly, couples over 50 are choosing to remain in committed partnerships while maintaining separate households, often to preserve independence, protect assets, or avoid the legal and financial complexities of remarriage.

LAT relationships offer many benefits for seniors, including the ability to maintain autonomy, safeguard family inheritances, and enjoy companionship without merging finances or property. However, Madigan & Lewis warns that LAT partners have no automatic legal protections in California, unlike married or registered domestic partners.

"LAT relationships can be a wonderful option for older couples, but without legal planning, they can lead to unintended consequences," said Kimberly Madigan, partner at Madigan & Lewis, LLP. "From healthcare decision-making to inheritance rights, couples need to take proactive steps to ensure their wishes are respected."

According to the firm, important considerations for LAT couples include:

Taking steps to draft directives to protect partners in the event of illness or death.

Reviewing property ownership and beneficiary designations to avoid disputes with family members.

Creating agreements that clarify financial responsibilities and expectations.

Madigan & Lewis, LLP works with LAT couples throughout California to provide customized legal strategies that balance independence with protection. By addressing estate planning, healthcare decision-making, and property rights, the firm helps seniors safeguard both their relationships and their legacies.

"California law doesn't automatically recognize LAT partnerships, which means couples must take control of their own planning," added Ms. Madigan. "With the right legal guidance, LAT partners can enjoy the best of both worlds—companionship and independence—without sacrificing security."

