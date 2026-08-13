Video Piracy Is Becoming a Growing Concern for Online Education Across Europe & UK, Says VdoCipher

VdoCipher, a secure video hosting and piracy protection provider, reports rising demand from EdTech businesses across Europe and UK as premium course content becomes a growing piracy target

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As online learning expands across Europe and the UK, education providers are placing greater emphasis on protecting premium video content from piracy. With universities, professional training providers, coaching platforms, and independent educators moving courses online, secure video infrastructure has become core to the digital learning ecosystem.

VdoCipher: Protecting Online Education from Video Piracy

Europe and the UK's e-learning markets are expected to continue growing, supported by high internet penetration, smartphone adoption, digital learning initiatives, and demand for flexible, on-demand education. Unauthorized downloads, screen recording, password sharing, and illegal redistribution have become growing concerns, prompting EdTech businesses to invest in stronger video security.

Rising Demand for Secure Video Hosting

VdoCipher, a secure video hosting platform is seeing increased interest from EdTech businesses looking to strengthen video security. Its platform combines Google Widevine DRM and Apple FairPlay DRM with dynamic watermarking, secure authentication, domain and geo restrictions, and device-level access controls to keep educational videos accessible only to authorized learners.

"The success of an online course depends not only on the quality of its content but also on the ability to protect that content," said Siddhant Jain, Founder, VdoCipher. "As digital education continues to grow across Europe and the UK, we are seeing more organizations treat video security as a business priority rather than simply a technical requirement."

Piracy Detection at Scale

Beyond DRM, VdoCipher's Piracy Detection Engine helps platforms spot suspicious viewing behavior, detect potential leaks, and act before unauthorized distribution spreads across piracy sites or private messaging groups.

Case in Point

A finance education platform with 45,000+ learners turned to VdoCipher after its premium trading lessons were pirated and distributed online. With DRM, watermarking, and viewer tracking, it grew to 9,200+ subscribers and 320+ corporate clients.

By the Numbers

7,000+ websites and apps secured across 120+ countries

websites and apps secured across countries 4,000+ businesses and 15,000+ educators supported

businesses and educators supported 400,000+ piracy attempts blocked in 12 months

VdoCipher serves education, media, enterprise training, and entertainment organizations, and continues expanding across Europe and the UK through partnerships with digital learning and video platforms.

About VdoCipher

VdoCipher is a secure video hosting and live streaming platform that helps businesses protect premium video content from piracy. Visit www.vdocipher.com

SOURCE VdoCipher