VIDIZMO Launches AI Intelligence Hub to Turn Media Files and Documents into Sourced Answers

Purpose-built for law enforcement, legal, government, healthcare, and financial services, VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub analyzes video, audio, documents, and images together, on your private cloud, on-premises, or air-gapped network.

TYSONS, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDIZMO, a Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger in Enterprise Video Content Management and an IDC MarketScape Major Player in Digital Evidence Management, today announced the launch of VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub, a multimodal enterprise AI platform that analyzes video, audio, images, and documents together to deliver sourced answers that professionals can act on and defend.

Organizations across government, law enforcement, legal, healthcare, and financial services manage growing volumes of media files and documents that no team can fully review. Most AI tools process only text and documents, leaving video and visual evidence entirely unanalyzed. AI Intelligence Hub closes that gap, and does so on infrastructure the organization controls, with no data sent to a third-party server.

"Every organization we talk to has the same problem: more data than their team can get through, and real consequences when something gets missed. We built the VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub to analyze every type of data a team manages and give back answers they can cite, defend, and act on, whether that data lives in a private cloud, an on-premises server, or a fully air-gapped network," said Nadeem Khan, CEO of VIDIZMO.

Key Capabilities

AI Intelligence Hub brings together capabilities that other platforms deliver only in fragments:

Computer vision and audio AI: Analyzes video frame by frame to detect objects, identify individuals, and recognize actions, alongside audio transcription and speaker identification in 82 languages.

One search across every data type: A single query spans video, audio, documents, and images, returning sourced answers with timestamps, page references, and confidence scores.

On-premises and air-gapped deployment: Runs on your private cloud, on-premises infrastructure, or fully air-gapped network. No data transits external servers, and full platform capability is identical across all three deployment modes.

No-code AI workflows: Business users build multi-step workflows with approval steps, conditional logic, and external API connections, without writing code.

Model-agnostic architecture: Runs commercial and open-source AI models on your own infrastructure, with no vendor lock-in.

Sourced, explainable answers: Every response links back to the original content, by timestamp, page, or frame, with a full audit trail and no black-box outputs.

Built for Regulated Industries

AI Intelligence Hub is purpose-built for organizations operating under strict data governance requirements:

Law enforcement and public safety: Analyze body-worn camera, dashcam, and CCTV footage alongside documents to build reports and court-ready packages with timestamped citations, all on infrastructure the agency controls, meeting CJIS and FedRAMP High requirements.

Legal and prosecution: Review the complete record, flag potentially exculpatory material, and keep every AI interaction within attorney-client privilege, on your infrastructure, not a vendor's cloud.

Healthcare: Analyze incident recordings, clinical notes, and patient history together in a HIPAA-compliant private cloud or on-premises deployment.

Financial services: Conduct due diligence across thousands of documents in hours and keep compliance recordings searchable for the full retention period within your own infrastructure boundary.

Government and regulatory: Process FOIA requests at scale and keep all processing on-premises or air-gapped. Supports FedRAMP, Section 508, and FIPS 140-2 requirements.

Procurement

VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub is available through TD SYNNEX, Carahsoft, Sourcewell, TXShare, 791 Cooperative, and NASPO ValuePoint. See the full list of contracting vehicles.

Availability

VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub is available now. Book a demo or contact [email protected].

About VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO provides Enterprise AI Solutions that help public sector and regulated industries search, secure, redact, and manage their data at scale. The company delivers intelligent search, AI-powered redaction, digital evidence management, real-time video analytics, and secure enterprise video to Fortune 500 companies and government agencies worldwide. Recognized by Gartner, IDC, and Frost & Sullivan, VIDIZMO partners with Microsoft, AWS, TD SYNNEX, and Carahsoft.

To learn more, visit vidizmo.ai.

Media Contact

Ali Rind

Product Marketing Executive

[email protected]

SOURCE VIDIZMO LLC