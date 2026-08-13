VikingCloud Selected to Join Global Executive Assessor Roundtable for Fifth Consecutive Term

VikingCloud returns to the roundtable to help the industry prepare for AI, quantum computing, and tokenization.

CHICAGO and DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VikingCloud, a cybersecurity and compliance partner trusted by 4 million business locations worldwide, has been selected to join the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR) for the 2026–2028 term. VikingCloud has held a seat since GEAR was established in 2018, making this its fifth consecutive term.

"The next two years will reshape payments more than any period since the standards were created," said Michael Aminzade, VP of Compliance & Risk Services at VikingCloud. "AI, tokenization, and quantum computing all land on the same question: can a business keep operating through the change? We see that question from both ends, in large enterprise assessments and across millions of small merchants, and that's the perspective we bring to the roundtable."

More than two decades ago, VikingCloud helped develop the standards that became PCI DSS. Now the company is one of 33 organizations selected to join the PCI SSC's GEAR in its efforts to secure payment data globally. Roundtable members bring industry, geographical, and technical insight to PCI SSC plans and projects on behalf of the assessor community.

"The Global Executive Assessor Roundtable brings together experienced industry leaders whose expertise and perspectives help guide the continued evolution of PCI security standards and programs. We look forward to working with VikingCloud as we continue advancing our shared mission of helping organizations protect payment data around the world," said Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director of PCI SSC.

GEAR members will convene in Vancouver on September 14, the day before the 2026 North America Community Meeting begins, to advance the Council's priorities for the term.

Learn more about VikingCloud's PCI compliance solutions here.

About VikingCloud

VikingCloud delivers cybersecurity and compliance solutions that simply work. Our expert-led approach combines proven technology and AI-driven insights with dedicated support—keeping businesses secure, audit-ready, and uninterrupted. VikingCloud is trusted by over 4 million business locations in 70+ countries to stop threats before they stop business, so they can work on what matters most. For more information, visit www.vikingcloud.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/vikingcloud/.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog. Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.

SOURCE VikingCloud