Ninety-Four Percent of Restaurant Chains Feel Confident in Their Cyber Defenses. Seventy-Six Percent Had Sensitive Data Leaked Anyway, According to New VikingCloud Research

The findings reveal a dangerous gap between perception and reality at quick service and fast casual chains

CHICAGO and DUBLIN, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VikingCloud, a cybersecurity and compliance partner trusted by 4 million business locations worldwide, today released new research showing a dangerous gap between cybersecurity confidence and reality for quick service (QSR) and fast casual restaurants. Ninety-four percent of leaders describe themselves as "confident" or "very confident" in their ability to prevent or detect a cyberattack, yet 80% experienced at least one cyber incident in the past 12 months.

That gap is already costing operators. Seventy-six percent had sensitive data leaked in the past 12 months—including payment card data (40%), customer personal information (32%), internal system credentials (30%), and employee payroll records (30%). The impact is likely higher: more than a third of leaders initially mistook a real cyberattack for a routine technical glitch, meaning many incidents go unrecognized.

"Restaurant operators spend years building brands that earn customer loyalty and drive revenue. One cyberattack could put all of that at risk—yet leaders are minimizing the threat of their complex ecosystem," said Kevin Pierce, President and COO of VikingCloud. "A 500-location chain could have hundreds of different digital environments, connected by shared vendors, systems, and credentials. One weak location is all it takes to open a door into the entire enterprise. Most chains are lacking the visibility needed for true protection and resilience."

Only 36% of restaurant chains have 24x7 monitoring, standardized controls, and tested response plans at all locations. Thirty-eight percent report inconsistent security practices across locations with varying IT maturity. Twenty-eight percent lack real-time, centralized visibility into their security posture.

VikingCloud's research, Cyber Risk, Supersized: The 2026 QSR & Fast Casual Restaurant Report, is based on a quantitative survey of security leaders, IT leaders, and franchise owners at QSR and fast casual restaurant chains across the United States and Canada. The findings reveal the industry's key exposure points:

Security takes a back seat to speed: Seventy-eight percent of restaurant leaders delay security patches to avoid disrupting service, and 28% do so frequently. Forty-four percent say employees prioritize speed over security protocols.

Seventy-eight percent of restaurant leaders delay security patches to avoid disrupting service, and 28% do so frequently. Forty-four percent say employees prioritize speed over security protocols. Every vendor is a potential backdoor: Sixty-two percent of restaurant chains work with six or more third-party vendors per location. Thirty-eight percent say that reliance increases their cyber risk. Twenty-eight percent had third-party platform data exposed in the past year.

Sixty-two percent of restaurant chains work with six or more third-party vendors per location. Thirty-eight percent say that reliance increases their cyber risk. Twenty-eight percent had third-party platform data exposed in the past year. Digitization without protection: Fifty-four percent of restaurants have between 26 and 99 connected IoT devices per location. Forty percent already use AI-powered drive-thru or voice ordering. Eighteen percent have experienced brand damage from AI drive-thru technology hallucinations.

Fifty-four percent of restaurants have between 26 and 99 connected IoT devices per location. Forty percent already use AI-powered drive-thru or voice ordering. Eighteen percent have experienced brand damage from AI drive-thru technology hallucinations. AI is creating better scams: Eighty percent experienced a social engineering attack in the past year, including fraudulent refund requests (36%), phishing targeting staff credentials (36%), and AI-generated voice or video impersonating executives to authorize fraudulent payments (30%). Thirty-six percent feel "not at all" or only "somewhat" prepared for a socially engineered deepfake video or voice attack.

Closing the visibility gap

The cost of inconsistent cybersecurity defenses across locations is significant. Sixty-eight percent of restaurant leaders lose more than $1,000 per hour when point-of-sale or ordering systems fail during a peak meal rush. Thirty-four percent say a loss under $50,000 would significantly impact their business. Ten percent have already temporarily or permanently closed a location following a cyberattack.

Thirty percent plan to bring in an external cybersecurity partner in the next 12 months, recognizing that internal teams can no longer secure a multi-location chain with 24x7 operations, a complex vendor ecosystem, and a distributed workforce alone.

"Cybersecurity has moved from a back-office cost to a competitive differentiator. The chains that treat it that way will protect their revenue and deepen the trust that keeps customers coming back," Pierce added. "QSRs and fast casual restaurants need a partner built for the complexity of multi-location operations, one that turns resilience into an advantage competitors can't easily match."

Click here to download the full report.

About VikingCloud

VikingCloud delivers cybersecurity and compliance solutions that simply work. Our expert-led approach combines proven technology and AI-driven insights with dedicated support—keeping businesses secure, audit-ready, and uninterrupted. VikingCloud is trusted by over 4 million business locations in 70+ countries to stop threats before they stop business, so they can work on what matters most. For more information, visit www.vikingcloud.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/vikingcloud/.

SOURCE VikingCloud