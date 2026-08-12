Village Adds ABA Therapy to Its Specialty Pediatric Care Network

As BCBA shortages leave families waiting months for care, Village brings access to modern ABA therapy to families who need support

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Village, the modern health system for specialty pediatric care, today announced the addition of ABA therapy for autism to its platform. By adding ABA therapy to its current services of Occupational Therapy (OT), Physical Therapy (PT), and Speech-Language Pathology (SLP), Village now offers families a single, coordinated destination for developmental care.

Village

For many parents, receiving a diagnosis is only the beginning of a long and often overwhelming journey. Families are suddenly tasked with learning a new healthcare system, finding specialists, understanding insurance, coordinating appointments, and making difficult decisions about what care is right for their child — all while trying to support their family through an emotionally challenging time.

As demand for services for autism and other developmental conditions continues to rise, families frequently face months-long waitlists for care due to nationwide shortages of specialist providers. Village is expanding access to autism care through its platform and taking a modern approach to ABA that combines behavioral science with the understanding that children learn best through relationships, play, and everyday experience.

"Families shouldn't have to become care coordinators overnight," said Brandon Terry, co-founder and CEO of Village. "The hardest part of receiving a developmental diagnosis is how isolating it can feel. Autism care is one of the clearest examples of a system under strain, with rising demand, a shrinking clinician pipeline, and a model that hasn't kept pace. Bringing ABA into the Village network lets us do what we set out to from day one: build a connected system for specialty pediatric care that provides needed support for families."

In addition to helping families access high-quality pediatric specialists more quickly, Village provides the tech infrastructure that allows providers to focus more of their time on clinical care. Its AI-powered platform streamlines scheduling, documentation, care coordination, billing, and communication across providers, creating a more connected experience for clinicians while making specialty care easier for families to navigate.

Village currently serves children, families, and providers throughout Southern California and plans to expand into additional markets later this year. The company is in network for ABA therapy with Aetna and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of California.

About Village

Village, the modern health system for specialty pediatrics, is an AI-powered platform connecting families, providers, pediatricians, and payers — so the 1 in 5 children with developmental, behavioral, and mental health needs can receive coordinated care. The company was founded by Brandon Terry and Allan Smith, former leaders at Procore Technologies, and is backed by Upfront Ventures, Bling Capital, GTMFund, and Perceptive Ventures. Learn more at village.health.

SOURCE Village