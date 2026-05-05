Village Raises $9.5M to Build a Modern Health System for Specialty Pediatrics -- Starting with the 15 Million Children That Are Left Behind

Los Angeles-based company creates the first pediatric connected platform powered by AI to unite families, providers, pediatricians, and payers around coordinated care teams for children with developmental, behavioral, and mental health needs.

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Brandon Terry's young daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, his family spent years navigating fragmented waitlists, thousands of dollars in monthly out-of-pocket costs, and a care experience where no two providers ever spoke to one another. One in five children in the U.S. — roughly 15 million — face the same reality. Today, Village (village.health) announced it has raised $9.5M led by Upfront Ventures, with participation from Bling Capital, GTMFund, and Perceptive Ventures, to build the modern health system that should have existed all along.

"The system today forces parents to be the quarterback, texting session notes between therapists and hoping everyone is working toward the same goals," said Terry, who co-founded Village with Allan Smith. "That's not a health system. We're building one that is."

Unlike platforms that connect families to individual providers, Village also assembles and coordinates entire care teams — occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, behavioral therapists, and pediatricians — around each child in a single AI-powered platform. Families find and afford the right specialty providers in minutes. Providers collaborate in real time: sharing progress, aligning on goals, and delivering coordinated care that drives better outcomes. And for the first time, every member of a child's care community is connected.

In less than a year, Village has built what is believed to be the largest coordinated network of independent pediatric specialty care providers in Southern California with more than 400 providers across occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, and behavioral health. The company has secured contracts with top commercial insurers including Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Cigna, and United Healthcare and has deployed AI agents that match families to complete care teams in minutes. The platform provides independent clinicians and established practices with Vera, an AI agent they've built in-house that acts as a dedicated operations person for every provider on the network — handling documentation, scheduling, billing, and care coordination end-to-end, so clinicians can focus entirely on their patients.

Village's network is growing organically: providers inviting patients, families inviting providers, leading to 5x growth in patients served and total platform users since the start of the year.

"When enough providers, families, and pediatricians are connected in one place, you don't just improve individual sessions — you change how an entire community cares for its children," said Terry. "That's what we're building in Southern California. And then we repeat it."

The funding will fuel Village's continued market-by-market expansion across Southern California, into additional California markets, and new states — leveraging national insurance contracts and a repeatable launch playbook refined through its Los Angeles rollout.

"Too many families spend precious time and money navigating a system that was never designed for them — a journey marked by confusion, isolation, and unmet expectations," said Kesar Varma, partner at Upfront Ventures. "Village is the first intelligent care platform built specifically for this journey. Instead of endlessly searching for providers, guessing at costs, and coordinating between specialists who don't talk to each other, families get the team, the tools, and the financial support they need for their children, all in one place."

About Village

Village is building the modern health system for specialty pediatrics — an AI-powered platform connecting families, providers, pediatricians, and payers so the 1 in 5 children with developmental, behavioral, and mental health needs can receive coordinated, team-based care. The company was founded by Brandon Terry and Allan Smith, former leaders at Procore Technologies, and is backed by Upfront Ventures, Bling Capital, GTMFund, and Perceptive Ventures. Learn more at myvillage.co.

SOURCE Village