Villas of Distinction® Showcases Design-Forward Villas Where Architecture Becomes the Destination

As luxury travelers increasingly book stays for their aesthetic appeal, villas are emerging as front-row seats to the world's most inspiring designs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For a growing segment of luxury explorers, the journey no longer begins at the destination. Villas of Distinction®, the world's premier luxury villa rental company, is seeing growing interest in villas where design itself is part of the experience. While social media has undoubtedly accelerated the movement, the appeal extends beyond shareable moments. Travelers are increasingly gravitating toward villas that offer authenticity, whether through contemporary Caribbean architecture, restored historic estates that preserve centuries of craftsmanship, or modern homes built to blend into their natural surroundings.

The Villa Marianna

"We're witnessing the rise of architecture as a defining luxury amenity," said Jamie Cash, chief operating officer of Villas of Distinction. "Today's travelers are seeking homes with a strong design identity, where every element feels intentional. Whether it's a dramatic connection to the surrounding landscape, locally inspired interiors or seamless indoor-outdoor living, great architecture transforms where you stay into an essential part of the journey."

Among the architecturally stunning villas attracting travelers are:

Antilles Pearl, St. Martin — Perched above the turquoise waters of St. Martin, Antilles Pearl is a striking contemporary villa that pairs sophisticated Caribbean architecture with breathtaking panoramic views. Expansive terraces, floor-to-ceiling glass, and seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces invite the island's natural beauty into every room. Clean architectural lines, refined furnishings, and a calming neutral palette create an elegant retreat, offering guests a luxurious escape that is as visually captivating as it is relaxing.

Kamini, Santorini — Carved into Santorini's iconic cliffs, Kamini offers a striking interpretation of traditional Cycladic architecture. The villa honors the island's heritage with its sculptural whitewashed curves, vaulted ceilings and handcrafted details while introducing refined, discreet, contemporary comforts throughout.

The Villa Mariana, Costa Rica — Perched high above Costa Rica's lush rainforest, this contemporary tropical villa showcases architecture designed to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living. The villa features soaring ceilings, expansive walls of glass and open-air living spaces that frame panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.

Villa Estelle, Ibiza — This elegant modern Mediterranean residence takes center stage, where clean architectural lines meet the relaxed sophistication of Ibiza. Bathed in natural light, the villa pairs minimalist interiors with organic textures and handcrafted furnishings.

Via Vallarta, Mexico — Set along Mexico's picturesque Pacific coastline, Via Vallarta showcases contemporary Mexican design with an emphasis on open spaces and natural light. Thoughtfully designed gathering areas, locally inspired materials, and expansive terraces frame sweeping ocean views. The villa offers an immersive experience where exceptional design becomes an integral part of the journey.

As travelers continue to prioritize meaningful experiences, Villas of Distinction expects demand for architecturally significant villas and design-forward accommodations to continue growing through 2026 and beyond.

Travelers interested in booking one of these architectural icons should contact their travel advisor, visit VillasofDistinction.com or call 800-289-0900.

About Villas of Distinction®

Villas of Distinction ® , as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with an exclusive portfolio of vetted and inspected villas in more than 60 destinations worldwide, including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities, like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1988, the Villas of Distinction team has made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction a "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" winner in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. VillasofDistinction.com

Media Contact:

Lakecia Gayle

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Villas of Distinction

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617-587-6751

SOURCE Villas of Distinction