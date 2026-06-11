Villas of Distinction® Celebrates Multi-Generational Travel's

Luxury villa vacations bring families together with space, privacy, and unforgettable shared experiences

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Villas of Distinction ® , the world's premier luxury villa rental company, is seeing continued demand for multi-generational travel as families prioritize meaningful time together in private villas designed for connection, comfort, and shared experiences.

Villas of Distinction Bluff House Cottage

From milestone birthdays and anniversaries to long-awaited family reunions, today's travelers are increasingly choosing private villas over traditional hotel stays, allowing multiple generations to vacation under one roof without sacrificing personal space, privacy, or luxury amenities. Villas of Distinction offer a curated portfolio of multi-generational villas around the world, ideal for large family gatherings, complete with personalized concierge services and custom experiences tailored to every age group.

"Families are looking for more than a vacation. They want meaningful time together and memories that last for generations," said Jamie Cash, chief operating officer of Villas of Distinction. "Private villas create the perfect setting where extended family can reconnect while still having the space and flexibility everyone needs to truly relax."

Among the company's most sought-after villas for multi-generational travel are:

Leonardo in Tuscany, Italy — A six-bedroom villa located halfway between Montespertoli and San Casciano Val di Pesa. Villa Leonardo is a refined and elegant estate, ideal for an extended family looking for spacious accommodation, comfort, privacy and stunning views.

Secret Beach House in Kauai, Hawaii — An eight-bedroom beach retreat with 500 feet of ocean frontage, featuring wheelchair accessibility, a pool, and family-friendly amenities.

Trails Edge Lodge in Steamboat Springs, Colorado — A newly remodeled seven-bedroom lodge offering rare ski-in/ski-out access for families and groups seeking a huge, comfortable and luxurious home.

Bluff House And Cottage in Holetown, Barbados — A stunning eight-bedroom beachfront villa. This property's timeless asset is over an acre of mature tropical gardens, which has been enhanced by a substantially redesigned pool and garden area.

As travelers continue to seek intentional experiences and quality time together, Villas of Distinction expects multi-generational travel to remain one of the strongest luxury travel trends in 2026 and beyond.

Travelers interested in booking a luxury villa in one of these sought-after destinations should visit VillasofDistinction.com or call 800-289-0900.

About Villas of Distinction ®

Villas of Distinction ® , as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with an exclusive portfolio of vetted and inspected villas in more than 60 destinations worldwide, including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities, like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1988, the Villas of Distinction team has made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction a "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" winner in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. VillasofDistinction.com

Media Contact:

Lakecia Gayle

Public Relations Specialist

Villas of Distinction

[email protected]

617-587-6751

SOURCE Villas of Distinction