VIO Med Spa Signs Agreement to Enter Richmond with First Location Planned for Midlothian

New Agreement Builds on the Brand's Expansion Across Key Growth Markets

Multi-Brand Gen Z Operators Add Medical Aesthetics to Growing Franchise Portfolio

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, a nationally recognized, physician-guided medical spa franchise specializing in advanced, non-invasive aesthetic and wellness treatments, has signed a franchise agreement to open its first location in the Richmond market.

Planned for 1058 Steam Ave. in Midlothian, the location will mark the brand's entry into one of Virginia's fastest-growing metro areas. Richmond's growing population and rising demand for aesthetic and wellness services make the market a natural next step in VIO's continued expansion.

VIO Med Spa Enters Richmond with Location Planned for 1058 Steam Ave. in Midlothian.

"Our evaluation process identified Richmond as one of our top target markets, and this agreement brings together that opportunity with the right operators to capitalize on it," said Ryan Rao, Chief Development Officer at VIO Med Spa. "The greater Richmond area offers a compelling combination of strong consumer demand, attractive demographics and room to build a meaningful regional presence over time."

Childhood Friends Bring Multi-Brand Experience to VIO Med Spa

The Richmond expansion is led by longtime friends and business partners Hari Patel and Meet Patel. Shortly after college, the pair left their corporate careers in finance and banking to pursue multi-unit franchising, opening their first Tropical Smoothie Cafe in 2022 at just 22 years old. Since then, they have grown their portfolio to include seven Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations and a Spitz Mediterranean restaurant. VIO Med Spa marks their first venture into the medical aesthetics industry.

"When Meet and I evaluate a new business opportunity, we look just as closely at the systems and support behind the brand as we do the industry itself," said Hari Patel. "As we looked to enter the medical aesthetics space, VIO stood out for its strong structure and the tremendous support provided by its team. We look forward to opening our first location and bringing high-quality, physician-guided medical aesthetics services to the Richmond community."

The Richmond agreement builds on VIO Med Spa's development momentum with more than 15 new franchise agreements signed in 2026, including a recent agreement in Atlanta, as the brand continues to expand in high-growth markets across the country.

A Physician-Guided Model Built for Scalable Growth

Built on established clinical protocols and medical oversight, VIO Med Spa delivers a range of medical-grade aesthetic and wellness services including injectables, skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, and facials which are designed to prioritize safety, consistency, and results.

Named the #1 Med Spa Franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® for a third straight year in 2026, VIO Med Spa is attracting experienced and new operators drawn to the brand's strong unit-level performance. VIO Med Spa's Franchise Disclosure Document reports a $1.3M AUV for all operating locations throughout 2025, with a $2.3M top quartile average, marking the third consecutive year of top-quartile performance at this level*.

The brand is actively seeking franchise partners and multi-unit operators with backgrounds in hospitality, fitness, healthcare-adjacent, QSR, and other service-driven industries.

To learn more about VIO Med Spa's franchising opportunity, please visit: https://viomedspafranchise.com/.

About VIO Med Spa®

Founded in 2017, VIO Med Spa is a category-leading medical spa franchise redefining results-driven aesthetics and wellness with an uncompromising commitment to safety. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VIO is built on the philosophy that every guest deserves transparent, expert-led, and personalized care. Entering 2026, the nationally recognized brand operates 65 locations across 20 states, with more than 175 territories open, sold, or actively in development. Backed by Freeman Spogli, a strategic growth partner with deep experience scaling consumer and franchise brands, VIO is supported by robust operational infrastructure, expanded senior leadership and field operations, data-driven insights, and long-term capital to fuel continued expansion. VIO offers a full range of treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, advanced facials, wellness services, and medical-grade skincare, all designed to help guests look great and feel amazing®.

*Source: Item 19, VIO Med Spa 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document (issued March 13, 2026), reflecting average Gross Sales of Operational Franchise Outlets during the 2025 Calendar Year, based on a total of 51 Operational Franchise Outlets (16 operating as a Spa and 35 as a Spa Management Business); the total represents the cumulative average across all four quartiles. Some outlets have achieved this level of performance; there is no assurance a new franchisee will achieve similar results. Individual results may vary, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

SOURCE VIO Med Spa