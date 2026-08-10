Viral Nation launches AI Discovery a social-first GEO offering to connect consumers with brands via AI-driven discovery

New offering helps brands improve visibility and influence by tapping into consumer understanding, trust and recommendations

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viral Nation, a leading social-first agency and technology company, today announced the launch of AI Discovery, its social-first Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) offering designed to help brands shape the signals, authority, narrative and intelligence that influence how AI systems understand, trust and recommend them.

AI is changing how people discover brands. Consumers are increasingly using AI platforms to ask questions about which brands they should consider, which providers are best and how options compare. As a result, discovery is becoming both fragmented and answer-led, creating a new challenge for marketers. It is no longer just about high search rankings. Brands need to be accurately understood, trusted and recommended within the answers customers receive.

This shift is structural, not incremental. AI search doesn't return ten blue links. It answers, summarizes, compares and recommends. When a buyer asks an AI platform which brand, provider or agency to consider, the answer itself becomes the shortlist. Brands that are absent, inaccurately described, or miscategorized in that answer lose consideration before a human ever enters the funnel. Viral Nation is introducing AI Discovery now because this shift is already underway across the categories its clients compete in, and waiting to react after the shortlist has formed is no longer a viable position.

AI Discovery is not replacing social, but it is learning from it. While technical optimization matters, AI systems do not learn from websites alone—like search does. They learn from the broader digital ecosystem, including owned content, creator content, community discussion, brand authority, executive visibility, earned media, third-party validation and cultural relevance. The challenge is bigger than SEO. It is a brand ecosystem challenge.

Viral Nation's AI Discovery offering combines technical optimization, content strategy, creator ecosystems, community engagement, authority building, social intelligence and measurement into one integrated operating model. The offering is designed to help brands improve visibility and influence across AI-driven discovery environments by shaping the signals AI systems learn from and the answers consumers receive.

"We are helping brands shape how AI understands them," said Joe Gagliese, Co-Founder of Viral Nation. "AI learns from signals, and those signals are increasingly shaped by content, creators, communities, authority, culture and conversation. For more than a decade, Viral Nation has helped brands influence how they are perceived, discussed, trusted and understood across digital environments. AI Discovery does not represent a departure from our business; it validates it."

AI Discovery is structured around five connected modules:

Diagnostic : AI visibility baselines, prompt mapping, citation audits and competitive benchmarking to establish how a brand currently appears across AI-driven discovery environments.

: AI visibility baselines, prompt mapping, citation audits and competitive benchmarking to establish how a brand currently appears across AI-driven discovery environments. Foundation : Technical optimization, entity clarity, and answer-ready content that gives AI systems a clear, consistent basis for description.

: Technical optimization, entity clarity, and answer-ready content that gives AI systems a clear, consistent basis for description. Signal : Creator, community, earned media and cultural strategy that shapes the broader ecosystem AI systems learn from.

: Creator, community, earned media and cultural strategy that shapes the broader ecosystem AI systems learn from. Measurement : Prompt visibility, mention share of voice, AI referral traffic and pipeline tracking, connected to business outcomes.

: Prompt visibility, mention share of voice, AI referral traffic and pipeline tracking, connected to business outcomes. Integration: Ongoing monitoring and reporting that connects AI Discovery to a brand's broader digital and social strategy rather than treating it as a standalone function.

Engagements begin with the Diagnostic module and scale based on findings and client priorities.

Before launching AI Discovery externally, Viral Nation built and tested the methodology on itself over the past year and a half. Results include 84% prompt visibility, 52% share of voice in mentions, 256% growth in AI referral traffic, and an additional $17 million in directly attributed pipeline.

AI Discovery does not replace Viral Nation's existing services. It amplifies their value. Strategy creates clarity. Content creates understanding. Creators build trust. Community shapes conversation. Authority strengthens credibility. Business Intelligence measures impact. Together, these signals influence how both people and AI systems understand brands.

Viral Nation's AI Discovery offering is available now. To request an AI Discovery Baseline, visit: https://www.viralnation.com/services/ai-discovery

About Viral Nation

Viral Nation is the enterprise operating model for social, helping the world's largest brands turn social into a measurable, scalable growth channel. The company brings intelligence, technology, creators, and end-to-end execution together across strategy, creator marketing, content, community, paid media, experiential, commerce, and measurement. At its core is SocialAI, Viral Nation's proprietary intelligence layer, which transforms social, creator, content, audience, safety, and performance signals into faster, smarter decisions. Viral Nation Secure™, its AI-powered brand safety and creator intelligence platform, helps brands select the right creators, assess brand fit, and manage risk at scale. Viral Nation works with brands including e.l.f. Cosmetics, Kimberly-Clark, MGM Resorts International, Microsoft, and Conaire, and represents leading digital talent worldwide. Learn more at viralnation.com and follow Viral Nation on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X.

SOURCE Viral Nation