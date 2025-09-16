The McCartys Expand Their Growing Entertainment Universe, Kicking Off Halloween with a Spooky First-of-Its-Kind Interactive Event for Families!

In partnership with Viral Nation, Wind Sun Sky Entertainment, and Kiswe, the internet's favorite family brings fans a live, globally accessible Halloween event on October 4th

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCartys , the internet's favorite family known for turning everyday chaos into comedy, are expanding their business beyond social media and into new frontiers of entertainment, launching with The Real McCarty's A Spooky Special, their first-ever live, interactive digital Halloween event. Streaming worldwide on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 1:00 PM PT, the special invites families everywhere to join the McCartys for an afternoon of laughs, surprises, and immersive fun. Tickets are available now at therealmccartys.com .

Monkeys! Sasquatch!! And clowns! Oh my! A Spooky Special offers fans a chance to step inside the McCarty universe in a way they've never experienced before. Whether you're one of their 16 million YouTube subscribers or just discovering the family for the first time, the live event promises behind-the-scenes antics, fan-favorite characters Jingle Jangle and Snappy, and exclusive sneak peeks of the McCartys' new digital world, Camp McCarty.

This milestone marks the first original long-form special created by the McCartys outside of their massively popular social platforms—and their official entry into building a family entertainment franchise. The special takes the characters, humor, and heart that fans already love and expands them into a larger, narrative-driven universe. By blending live interaction, animation, and immersive storytelling, the McCartys are laying the foundation for a new kind of family-first entertainment brand, Camp McCarty, that extends far beyond YouTube.

"We've always said our community is part of our family," said The McCartys. "This event is our way of inviting fans right into the chaos—and giving them a front-row seat to the world we're building with them. We can't wait to usher in Halloween together in a way that feels bigger, funnier, and spookier than anything we've ever done before."

The McCartys have teamed up with top creative and production partners to deliver an unforgettable experience. Developed, created, and produced in collaboration with Wind Sun Sky Entertainment and Viral Nation, the event showcases the family-first entertainment for which the McCartys are known. "The McCartys are more than content creators, they're cultural leaders in the family entertainment space," said Paul Telner, Head of Programming at Viral Nation. "This special shows how they can bring fans into their world, letting them laugh, interact, and feel like part of the family."

To bring fans closer than ever, the show is powered by Kiswe, a direct-to-consumer streaming technology and services company, enabling live participation from viewers worldwide. "At Kiswe, we believe in turning audiences into communities," said Glenn Booth, Kiswe CEO. "A Spooky Special brings that vision to life, letting their millions of fans interact with the McCartys in real time and feel like they're part of the family."

Expanding their brand is central to the McCartys' long-term vision. Their creative partners at Wind, Sun Sky Entertainment, are building out Camp McCarty, a digital world first teased in the Halloween special. "Together with the McCartys, we have created a universe that is joyful, hilarious, and deeply relatable," said Catherine Winder, CEO of Wind Sun Sky Entertainment. "Through the character-driven world of Camp McCarty, we've laid a foundation to extend The McCarty Family brand in all sorts of content expressions from shorts to series, a game, an unscripted game show in development, and music."

The special will also debut a brand-new original song from the McCartys, "The Camp McCarty theme song," giving fans another way to experience the family's signature mix of humor, music, and storytelling.

Beyond entertainment, A Spooky Special also has heart. A portion of the proceeds from exclusive Camp McCarty merchandise sales will be donated to charity, allowing families to contribute to a good cause while celebrating Halloween.

Event Details

What: The Real McCartys: A Spooky Special

When: Saturday, October 4, 2025 , at 1:00 PM PT

, at Tickets & Info: therealmccartys.com

You can check out The McCartys' platforms at the following handles:

About Viral Nation

Viral Nation is a global leader in social media innovation, uniting powerful marketing services, proprietary technology, and creator representation. Our belief that creators and social communities are the new media of today and tomorrow steers our world-class services, which include influencer marketing, community management, social content production, experiential marketing, social strategy, and our talent representation agency. Our AI-powered brand safety solution, Secure, enables us to maximize creator partnerships while safeguarding our brand reputation. Viral Nation powers global growth for brands like e.l.f. Cosmetics, Audible, A24, MGM Resorts International, Microsoft, Tencent, Zillow, and Walmart are redefining how brands engage and thrive in an ever-evolving digital world. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

About Wind Sun Sky Entertainment

Wind Sun Sky Entertainment is an award winning next generation content studio. Based in our studio in Vancouver, we work at the intersection of storytelling and technology to build franchise driven universes. Our expertise lies in crafting compelling multi-platform narratives across Broadcast, YouTube, Gaming, and more, allowing content to reach and resonate with global audiences.

With a portfolio of projects ranging from the adaptation of Invincible into the hit Amazon Prime series to the co-development and production of Psi Cops for Adult Swim, Camp Bonkers, an original multi-platform property including a Roblox game, and the pioneering, award-winning Twilight Daycare Roblox series, WSS has an unwavering commitment to pushing the frontiers of storytelling and technical ingenuity. Current projects include Future Chicken, a revolutionary multi-platform initiative designed to address eco-anxiety among kids. WSS has a strategic first look relationship with leading creator economy company Viral Nation to create multi-platform content expressions with YouTube sensations, 'Like Nastya' (the 5th biggest YouTube star in the world), and the beloved 'The McCarty Family' (400M< monthly YouTube views). To learn more about Wind Sun Sky Entertainment, visit https://windsunsky.com .

About Kiswe

Kiswe is an award-winning technology company that builds and powers direct-to-consumer streaming platforms and events used by the biggest entertainment and sports brands. With best-in-class streaming technology and a unique partnership business model, Kiswe helps content owners maximize their revenue and engage every fan on every screen.

Contact: [email protected]

