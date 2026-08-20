Virginia American Water Announces 2026 Firefighter Support Grant Recipients

Eight fire departments in the company's service areas receive funding

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia American Water is proud to announce the recipients of its 2026 Firefighter Support Grant Program. This year, eight volunteer fire departments located within the company's service areas have been chosen to receive grants, totaling $8,000. This funding will be used to support initiatives, training and/or upgraded equipment to help first responders better protect themselves and the communities they serve. The grants are part of an annual company program to financially assist volunteer fire departments.

"Our volunteer firefighters and first responders serve and protect the communities that many of us live, work and play in each day," said Charlie Piekanski, Vice President of Operations, Virginia American Water. "At Virginia American Water, we show our commitment, support and appreciation to these heroes through our Firefighter Support Grant Program. It is a privilege to be able to enhance their essential safety programs."



This year's grants will be used in various ways by each department toward the purchase of items such as respirators for firefighters, structural fire gear, medical bags, GPS maps, technical rescue gear, traffic control devices, self-contained breathing apparatus, and man vs machine emergency response kits.

Each department listed below has been granted $1,000 to advance fire protection and public safety:

Callao Volunteer Fire Department

Cape Charles Volunteer Fire Company

Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department

Fairfields Volunteer Fire Department

Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department

Tappahannock-Essex Volunteer Fire Department

Town of Waverly Volunteer Fire Department

Upper Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 19 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Virginia American Water

Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water company in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 384,000 people. For more information, visit www.virginiaamwater.com and join Virginia American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE American Water