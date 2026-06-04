Virginia American Water Encourages Customers to Practice Wise Water Use as Hotter, Drier Summer Conditions Raise Drought Concerns Across Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities across Virginia are experiencing a summer expected to bring above-normal temperatures and drier-than-average conditions, Virginia American Water is encouraging customers to take simple steps to use water more efficiently and help protect local water supplies.

Drought conditions across the U.S. have expanded significantly in recent months, reaching the highest percentage of national drought coverage in nearly four years. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the majority of the Commonwealth is currently experiencing severe drought conditions with some areas classified as in an extreme drought. Based on the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality's (DEQ) recent warning advisories, Virginia American Water is highlighting the importance of wise water use across local communities. Combined with forecasts calling for hotter-than-normal temperatures and below-average rainfall across many regions this summer, these conditions are expected to increase pressure on water resources and seasonal water demand.

"At Virginia American Water, wise water use is more than a seasonal concern, it's an everyday commitment," said Charles Piekanski, Vice President of Virginia American Water. "As temperatures rise and water demand increases during the summer months, simple actions taken at home and outdoors can make a meaningful difference in helping protect local water resources. Reduced usage can also result in lower water bills as well."

Virginia American Water encourages customers to practice wise water use habits throughout the summer. From adjusting your watering schedule to fixing household leaks, every drop counts. Here are some helpful outdoor tips:

Water early in the morning or later in the day and even at night to minimize evaporation. As much as 30 percent of water can be lost by watering midday.

Make use of rainwater by collecting it in rain barrels for use on outdoor plants and gardens.

Check sprinkler heads to help ensure water isn't being wasted on pavement or unwanted areas.

Use a broom instead of a hose to clean patios, driveways and sidewalks.

Mulch garden beds to retain moisture and prevent weeds. A two- to three-inch layer is typically effective.

Set your mower blades higher. Grass cut to 2.5 to 3.5 inches is more drought-resistant and healthier overall.

Check for leaks. Even small leaks can waste thousands of gallons of water each year. Ten percent of homes have leaks that can waste 90 gallons or more per day.

Virginia American Water customers can monitor water usage through MyWater, the company's customer self-service portal which provides up to two years of usage data. MyWater also contains information about budget billing, customer assistance programs and more.

For more tips and resources, including tips for saving water indoors, visit Virginia American Water's Wise Water Use page.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Virginia American Water

Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water company in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 384,000 people. For more information, visit www.virginiaamwater.com and join Virginia American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE American Water