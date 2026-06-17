Virginia Cancer Specialists Announces 21 Physicians Named to Washingtonian "Top Doctors" Hall of Fame

FAIRFAX, Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists is proud to announce that 21 of its physicians have been named to the Washingtonian "Top Doctors" Hall of Fame—an honor reserved for an elite group of physicians who have been consistently recognized by their peers as among the region's best.

Virginia Cancer Specialists is proud to announce that 21 of its physicians have been named to the Washingtonian “Top Doctors” Hall of Fame.

This distinction reflects years of excellence in patient care, clinical expertise, and leadership within the medical community. Hall of Fame physicians have earned repeated recognition on the Washingtonian Top Doctors list, underscoring their enduring commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care.

"We are incredibly proud of our physicians who have achieved this remarkable recognition," said Ann Miner, Executive Director at Virginia Cancer Specialists. "Being named to the Hall of Fame speaks not only to their clinical expertise but also to the trust and respect they have earned from their peers and patients alike."

"This acknowledgment is a testament not to any one individual, but to the dedication of our entire team. Every day, our physicians and staff are committed to advancing cancer care through innovation, research, and a deeply patient-centered approach," adds Miner.



The following Virginia Cancer Specialists physicians were named to the Washingtonian Top Doctors Hall of Fame:

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, has been recognized as the #1 physician practice in Virginia in cancer care and across all medical specialties for 3 years running (2024-2026), as recognized by Castle Connolly Top Doctors. It features a world-class treatment team offering access to the most current treatment protocols fighting cancer and blood diseases. It's also home to the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and the largest clinical trials portfolio in the Mid-Atlantic – including a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials and later-stage trials through a joint venture with Fairfax's NEXT Oncology. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, support cancer care, financial counseling, onsite laboratory, onsite pharmacy, language services, telehealth, nurse advice line, and much more. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network. This collaboration unites the practice with more than 600 sites of care across 31 states, 2,700 affiliated physicians, and research and data from thousands of patients with cancer in clinical trials across the country. Its 2024 partnership with the renowned Sara Cannon Research Institute opens the door to hundreds of additional clinical studies, increases care to more patients, and has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. For more information about The US Oncology Network, which is supported by McKesson, a trusted name and global leader in healthcare for over 180 years, visit USOncology.com. For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com

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SOURCE Virginia Cancer Specialists