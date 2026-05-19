Virginia Cancer Specialists Welcomes Etan R. Aber, MD, PhD, to the Research Institute as a Medical Oncologist

FAIRFAX, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists (VCS), Virginia's largest and most comprehensive community cancer practice, is pleased to announce that Etan R. Aber, MD, PhD, has joined the practice as a medical oncologist in the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, further advancing the practice's nationally recognized clinical trials and precision oncology program.

Dr. Aber is a board‑certified medical oncologist and physician‑scientist with specialized expertise in precision oncology, clinical investigation, and developmental therapeutics.

Etan R. Aber, MD, PhD, has joined Virginia Cancer Specialists as a medical oncologist in the Research Institute, further advancing the practice’s nationally recognized clinical trials and precision oncology program.

Dr. Aber completed comprehensive medical and scientific training through the MD/PhD program at Columbia University, followed by residency in Internal Medicine at Columbia University and advanced subspecialty fellowship training in Medical Oncology at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). He earned his undergraduate degree summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied the biological basis of behavior and conducted foundational neuroscience research.

"Virginia Cancer Specialists has built one of the most robust community‑based research programs in the region, offering patients access to innovative therapies close to home," said Alexander I. Spira MD, PhD, FACP, FASCO, Co-Director, Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute; Director, Virginia Cancer Specialists Thoracic and Phase I Program; Chief Scientific Officer, NEXT Oncology; and Clinical Assistant Professor, Johns Hopkins. "Dr. Aber's background in translational research and precision medicine strengthens our ability to bring promising scientific advances directly to patients through clinical trials."

Throughout his career, Dr. Aber has contributed to research focused on tumor biology, metastasis, and biomarker development, bridging laboratory discovery with clinical investigation. He has participated in multiple clinical trials evaluating targeted and novel therapeutic approaches and is a co‑author of publications in leading scientific journals, with continued interests in translational oncology and improving outcomes for patients with rare and hereditary cancers.

The Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute is the largest oncology research program in the Mid-Atlantic region, offering patients access to hundreds of trials across a wide range of cancer types and mutations. By integrating research directly into clinical care, Virginia Cancer Specialists enables eligible patients to access emerging therapies—often years before they become widely available—while remaining under the care of their trusted oncology team.

"I'm excited to join Virginia Cancer Specialists and its Research Institute," said Dr. Aber. "The opportunity to combine scientific discovery with compassionate, patient‑centered care—while expanding access to clinical trials within the community—is what drew me to Virginia Cancer Specialists."

Dr. Aber will see patients at the Fairfax location, located at 8613 US‑29, Fairfax, VA 22031, and will be actively involved in Virginia Cancer Specialists clinical trials and multidisciplinary care initiatives across medical oncology, genetics, surgery, and research teams.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, has been recognized as the #1 physician practice in Virginia in cancer care and across all medical specialties for 3 years running (2024-2026), as recognized by Castle Connolly Top Doctors. It features a world-class treatment team offering access to the most current treatment protocols fighting cancer and blood diseases. It's also home to the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and the largest clinical trials portfolio in the Mid-Atlantic – including a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials and later-stage trials through a joint venture with Fairfax's NEXT Oncology. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, support cancer care, financial counseling, onsite laboratory, onsite pharmacy, language services, telehealth, nurse advice line, and much more. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network. This collaboration unites the practice with more than 600 sites of care across 31 states, 2,700 affiliated physicians, and research and data from thousands of patients with cancer in clinical trials across the country. Its 2024 partnership with the renowned Sara Cannon Research Institute opens the door to hundreds of additional clinical studies, increases care to more patients, and has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. For more information about The US Oncology Network, which is supported by McKesson, a trusted name and global leader in healthcare for over 180 years, visit USOncology.com. For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com

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SOURCE Virginia Cancer Specialists