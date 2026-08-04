Virginia Cancer Specialists Clinical Research Leader Receives SCRI Site Partnership Excellence Award

The recognition reflects Marcy's outstanding contributions to clinical research operations at Virginia Cancer Specialists and her role in strengthening the longstanding partnership between Virginia Cancer Specialists and Sarah Cannon Research Institute. Through her leadership, the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute continues to expand patient access to innovative clinical trials while maintaining the highest standards of quality and execution.

"The SCRI Site Partnership Excellence Award celebrates research site operations leaders who exemplify what true partnership looks like—leaders who collaborate intentionally, remain deeply committed to high-quality execution, and advance shared success across the SCRI network," said Karin Choquette, AVP of Research Site Operations at SCRI. "Marcy has built trust, strengthened collaboration, elevated quality, improved execution, and demonstrated what is possible when sites and SCRI work as true partners toward a common purpose. Her leadership has created a lasting impact not only at Virginia Cancer Specialists, but across our entire network. It is an honor to work alongside her, and she is highly deserving of this recognition."

Virginia Cancer Specialists partnered with Sarah Cannon Research Institute in 2024 to provide patients throughout Northern Virginia with access to innovative clinical trials and emerging cancer therapies. The collaboration combines the personalized care of community oncology with the scientific rigor and innovation of a nationally recognized research network, enabling patients to access promising investigational treatments close to home.

"Clinical research is essential to advancing cancer care, and Marcy's leadership has helped position our program at the forefront of innovation," said Alex Spira MD, PhD, FACP, FASCO, Medical Oncologist who sees patients in Fairfax, VA, and Co-Director of the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Program. "Through her dedication to operational excellence, scientific rigor, and continuous improvement, she has strengthened our ability to bring complex and innovative clinical trials to patients. Her work has enhanced our research infrastructure, fostered meaningful collaboration across the network, and accelerated opportunities to translate promising science into better patient outcomes. This recognition is exceptionally well deserved."

"Marcy's leadership, expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence have elevated our research program and strengthened our ability to provide patients with access to innovative treatment options," said Ann Miner, Executive Director of Virginia Cancer Specialists. "We are incredibly proud of this recognition and grateful for the impact she continues to make on our patients, our physicians, and our research partners."

Virginia Cancer Specialists remains committed to advancing the future of cancer care through clinical research, innovation, and strategic partnerships that expand access to groundbreaking therapies for patients throughout the region.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, has been recognized as the #1 physician practice in Virginia in cancer care and across all medical specialties for 3 years running (2024-2026), as recognized by Castle Connolly Top Doctors. It features a world-class treatment team offering access to the most current treatment protocols fighting cancer and blood diseases. It's also home to the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and the largest clinical trials portfolio in the Mid-Atlantic – including a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials and later-stage trials through a joint venture with Fairfax's NEXT Oncology. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, support cancer care, financial counseling, onsite laboratory, onsite pharmacy, language services, telehealth, nurse advice line, and much more. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network. This collaboration unites the practice with more than 600 sites of care across 31 states, 2,700 affiliated physicians, and research and data from thousands of patients with cancer in clinical trials across the country. Through its collaboration with Sara Cannon Research Institute, Virginia Cancer Specialists offers access to a comprehensive menu of clinical studies and has contributed to pivotal research that has led to the approval of new cancer therapies. For more information about The US Oncology Network, which is supported by McKesson, a trusted name and global leader in healthcare for over 180 years, visit USOncology.com. For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com

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SOURCE Virginia Cancer Specialists