Virginia Green Expands in Coastal North Carolina Through Partnership with Turf Medic

Wilmington Lawn Care Provider, Turf Medic NC, Gains Additional Resources While Preserving Local Service

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green, a best-of-class, leading regional lawn care provider, today announced a new partnership with Turf Medic, a trusted lawn care company serving homeowners throughout the Wilmington and Cape Fear region of North Carolina. Through this partnership, Turf Medic will operate as a Proud Partner of Virginia Green, combining its strong local reputation with the expanded resources and expertise of the Virginia Green organization.

The partnership reflects Virginia Green's continued growth across the Southeast and reinforces the company's commitment to supporting strong local teams while enhancing service capabilities for homeowners.

"Virginia Green is thrilled to announce our partnership with Turf Medic, and Stephen and Danielle Caracciolo and their associates in Wilmington, NC," said Gil Grattan, CEO and Founder of Virginia Green. "By joining forces, we aim to elevate the standard of lawn care and provide homeowners in the Cape Fear region with unparalleled local expertise and service. Turf Medic is committed to supporting the local community as well as providing a greener, healthier environment for our coastal neighbors."

Turf Medic customers will now benefit from Virginia Green's expanded service offerings, including:

Tailored, state-certified lawn care programs curated to warm-season lawns

Advanced agronomic practices supported by modern, high‑efficiency equipment

Improved customer communication with pre- and post-service notifications

Convenient online account management tools

Access to Virginia Green's 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

"Our partnership with Virginia Green represents an exciting new chapter for both organizations," said Founder and Branch Manager of Turf Medic NC, Stephen Caracciolo. "By combining our strengths, resources, and talented teams, Turf Medic is better positioned to deliver exceptional service, innovative products, and greater value to our clients. Our shared commitment to quality and customer satisfaction makes this partnership a natural fit."

The collaboration reflects a shared focus on science-based lawn care, strong customer relationships, and long-term investment in local communities. The Turf Medic team will remain in Wilmington and continue serving homeowners across the Cape Fear region.

About Virginia Green

Founded in 2004 in Richmond, Virginia Green is a regional lawn care provider operating across five states with 17 locations. The company delivers professional lawn care, aeration and seeding, tree and shrub services, and perimeter pest control to thousands of customers throughout the region. For more information, visit: www.virginiagreen.com

About Turf Medic NC

Turf Medic has served homeowners in the Wilmington and Cape Fear region since 2007 with professional lawn care services, earning a strong reputation for dependable service and locally focused expertise. As a Proud Partner of Virginia Green, Turf Medic will continue delivering personalized lawn care backed by the expanded resources and agronomic expertise of Virginia Green.

SOURCE Virginia Green Lawn Care