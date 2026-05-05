Virginia Green Strengthens Delaware Presence Through Turf Solutions Acquisition

Strategic move brings expanded resources to local customers

REHOBOTH, Del., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green, a leading regional lawn care provider, today announced the acquisition of Turf Solutions, a respected lawn care company serving residential customers across Delaware. The acquisition marks Virginia Green's continued expansion into the Delaware market and strengthens its ability to serve customers throughout the region.

Turf Solutions customers can expect a smooth and uninterrupted transition. Lawn care services, pricing, and treatment schedules will remain unchanged for the 2026 season, with services now supported by Virginia Green's Rehoboth branch.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Jim and his team at Turf Solutions," said David Hanny, Chief Operating Officer of Virginia Green. "Jim has built an impressive business through quality applications, great results and excellent customer service. Virginia Green has had a presence in the coastal and central Delaware market for the past 15 months. The acquisition of this high-quality lawn care operator and customer base fits in perfectly with our existing footprint, service offering and future growth plans."

Through this transition, customers will gain access to Virginia Green's broader capabilities, including:

Customized lawn care programs tailored to local turf and soil conditions

Advanced treatment applications

Proven agronomic practices supported by modern equipment

Expanded service offerings, including aeration and seeding, soil testing, and pest control solutions

Enhanced customer support and online account access

A 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. We aren't happy until you're happy.

To ensure continuity, Turf Solutions owners James and Shirley Park will support the transition, with James Park joining Virginia Green to help maintain the high level of service customers have come to expect.

About Virginia Green

Founded in 2004, Virginia Green is a regional lawn care company operating across five states with 17 locations. The company provides comprehensive lawn care, aeration and seeding, tree and shrub care, and perimeter pest control services.

About Turf Solutions

Turf Solutions is a Delaware-based lawn care provider known for its reliable service and long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction.

SOURCE Virginia Green Lawn Care