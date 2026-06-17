Viridi and Budderfly Scale Commercial Battery Storage to 100 Sites Nationwide

Deployments across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and California support the expansion of resilient commercial energy infrastructure

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridi, the industry leader in fail-safe battery energy storage systems (BESS), and Budderfly, the fastest-growing energy-as-a-service company in the U.S., today announced a nationwide deployment initiative that will bring Viridi's commercial battery energy storage systems to 100 Budderfly-managed commercial sites across the United States.

Viridi and Budderfly

This partnership marks a significant expansion of Budderfly's leading energy infrastructure platform, helping commercial facilities such as restaurants, retail, fitness, and manufacturing sites to modernize aging energy infrastructure, improve energy performance and strengthen operational efficiency without the upfront investment.

As businesses face rising electricity demand, grid constraints, and increasing pressure to improve resiliency, distributed energy storage is becoming an increasingly important part of commercial energy infrastructure. Viridi's RPSLinkEX systems are engineered for seamless commercial integration and support broader efforts to strengthen grid resiliency and long-term energy optimization. As part of Budderfly's integrated energy efficiency and energy management solution, the battery systems will help manage energy demand while supporting broader grid flexibility initiatives.

"As electricity demand continues to grow, businesses need integrated energy solutions that help them operate more efficiently while supporting the evolving needs of the grid," said Al Subbloie, CEO of Budderfly. "This partnership is an important milestone in Budderfly's multi-phase energy storage strategy, which will see deployments to thousands of commercial sites."

"As businesses face growing pressure to improve energy resiliency, safety has become one of the most important considerations in commercial battery storage deployment," said Jon M. Williams, CEO of Viridi. "Our partnership with Budderfly demonstrates that scalable energy storage systems can be deployed efficiently without compromising on safety, reliability, or performance. Together, we're helping customers address growing energy demand challenges while supporting a more resilient energy future."

Battery deployments are now advancing across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and California in the first phase of Budderfly's strategic expansion to build a network of flexible, grid-responsive energy assets. The latest deployment features two custom Budderfly-branded units installed at the Shelton, Connecticut headquarters of OEM Controls, a leading manufacturer of industrial control systems and electronic technologies for commercial and industrial equipment markets. This builds on Viridi battery systems already installed at three Dunkin' and 99 Restaurants locations

For more information, visit: www.viridiparente.com or www.budderfly.com.

About Viridi

Viridi is transforming energy storage with its proprietary fail-safe lithium-ion battery technology. Viridi's battery energy storage systems (BESS) feature breakthrough anti-propagation technology, preventing propagation and significantly reducing the risk of lithium-ion battery fires. Viridi's commercial-scale BESS is among the first and only to be installed in an existing, occupied building, setting a new benchmark for safety and reliability. Engineered for seamless integration into virtually any environment, the BESS combines advanced AI and connectivity to deliver unparalleled remote monitoring and energy optimization. Viridi enables clean, scalable energy solutions across industries, paving the way for a safer, more sustainable future. Learn more at: www.viridiparente.com, and follow Viridi on LinkedIn.

About Budderfly

Budderfly, ranked as the fastest-growing energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) company in the United States, installs, monitors, and manages a combination of patented energy efficiency technologies, including equipment upgrades and proprietary energy software, for its customers. Businesses benefit from capital preservation, a reduced carbon footprint, more reliable operations, and an improved customer and employee experience. To date, Budderfly has helped customers avoid more than 330,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. Budderfly ranked on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list from 2023 to 2025. In 2025, Budderfly was named to Fast Company's worldwide list of Most Innovative Companies, CEO Al Subbloie was named to the TIME100 list of the world's most influential climate leaders, and Budderfly's Virtual Power Plant was named one of TIME's Best Inventions. For more information, visit budderfly.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Viridi

Alexandra Pony

[email protected]

250-858-0656

Budderfly

Holly Walker

[email protected]

916-769-2199

SOURCE Viridi Parente