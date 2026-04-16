Viridi's RPSLinkIN Battery Energy Storage System Receives UL 9540 Listing from TÜV Rheinland

Listing meets the most stringent UL safety standards for indoor battery storage in occupied and mission-critical environments, enabling fail safe installations in any building type

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridi , the industry leader in fail-safe battery energy storage systems (BESS), today announced that its RPSLinkIN 480V system has received UL 9540 Listing from TÜV Rheinland, one of the most widely recognized safety standards for energy storage systems in North America.

Listing meets the most stringent UL safety standards for indoor battery storage in occupied and mission-critical environments, enabling fail safe installations in any building type

To achieve UL 9540 Listing, Viridi completed UL 9540A Ed. 5 unit-level testing to the residential, indoor, floor-mounted standard—the most stringent of the UL 9540A test conditions—for the pack (RPS50kWh). The system met all five performance criteria, with no smoke, gas, or fire detected during testing—and no detectable increase in heat in adjacent packs—reinforcing its ability to safely operate in indoor and occupied environments. As a result, Viridi systems can be deployed across commercial and industrial settings without the need for additional fire suppression or secondary safety systems.

This represents a paradigm shift in battery safety for the industry, enabling virtual power plants (VPPs) and distributed energy systems to scale while reducing risks associated with conventional BESS.

Designed for safe indoor installation, the system enables deployment in occupied, space-constrained environments where traditional systems have faced safety and permitting limitations. With scalable configurations, RPSLinkIN unlocks new opportunities for deploying energy storage behind the meter across commercial and industrial applications, including critical infrastructure.

Viridi's RPSLinkIN system leverages proprietary fail-safe lithium-ion technology designed to prevent thermal propagation, eliminating the risk of fire. The system can now be safely deployed across commercial, municipal, and critical infrastructure environments, including industrial, hospital, education, hospitality, and multifamily buildings.

"Achieving UL 9540 Listing, utilizing UL's strictest indoor residential test, is a major milestone for Viridi and for the broader energy storage industry," said Jon M. Williams, CEO of Viridi. "Safety has been one of the primary barriers to scaling battery storage, particularly in critical infrastructure and occupied environments. With RPSLinkIN, we're enabling organizations to deploy indoor energy storage systems where it wasn't previously possible—unlocking new opportunities for resilience, cost savings, and decarbonization, and representing a fundamental shift in how and where battery systems can be deployed."

The listing builds on a growing portfolio of real-world deployments demonstrating the system's performance in mission-critical environments. These deployments range from indoor installations at the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory to a 600 kWh indoor energy system at the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute —one of the first large-scale indoor battery storage installations of its kind—as well as several multi-MWh indoor installations and other projects supporting critical infrastructure.

In Erie County, New York, Viridi's RPSLinkIN system was installed at a wastewater pumping station, delivering up to 90 hours of reliable backup power while replacing diesel generators, reducing maintenance costs, and improving system resilience. Together, these deployments underscore Viridi's ability to deliver safe, reliable energy storage in environments where traditional systems have faced limitations.

This progress has been supported in part by New Energy New York , which awarded funding to advance battery innovation and accelerate commercialization of technologies like RPSLinkIN.

"New York is building a national hub for next-generation battery innovation, and Viridi is a strong example of that progress in action," said Stanley Whittingham, Nobel Laureate and Principal Investigator of New Energy New York. "Advancements like UL 9540 listing are critical to enabling broader adoption of safe, scalable energy storage technologies across critical infrastructure and commercial applications."

As demand for energy storage accelerates, so does scrutiny around battery safety, permitting, and deployment in populated or mission-critical environments. Viridi's fail-safe architecture, using UL's most stringent indoor residential testing standard, directly addresses these challenges, enabling organizations to deploy indoor battery storage systems without the need for extensive fire suppression or containment systems.

For more information, visit: www.viridiparente.com .

About Viridi

Viridi is transforming energy storage with its proprietary fail-safe lithium-ion battery technology. Viridi's battery energy storage systems (BESS) feature breakthrough anti-propagation technology, preventing propagation and significantly reducing the risk of lithium-ion battery fires. Viridi's commercial-scale BESS is among the first and only to be installed in an existing, occupied building, setting a new benchmark for safety and reliability. Engineered for seamless integration into virtually any environment, the BESS combines advanced AI and connectivity to deliver unparalleled remote monitoring and energy optimization. Viridi enables clean, scalable energy solutions across industries, paving the way for a safer, more sustainable future.

Learn more at: www.viridiparente.com , and follow Viridi on LinkedIn .

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SOURCE Viridi Parente