Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia Posts Significant Academic Gains, Leads Statewide Online Charter Schools in 2026 Assessment Results

Public charter school posts gains of 9.6 to 12.1 percentage points across all three tested subject areas as statewide performance remains largely stable

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCEL Schools announces that Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia (VPrep), a statewide online public charter school serving students in grades K–12, posted significant year-over-year gains across all three subject areas measured by West Virginia's 2025–26 state assessments, according to newly released state data.

Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia logo.

VPrep's proficiency rate increased 9.6 percentage points in mathematics, 10.9 points in reading and 12.1 points in science from the previous school year. The gains stand in sharp contrast to statewide results, which remained largely stable over the same period: mathematics increased 1.4 points, reading was essentially unchanged with a 0.1-point increase, and science declined 0.6 points.

The results also place VPrep ahead of West Virginia's only other statewide online public charter school across all three overall tested subject areas. The distinction marks a notable milestone for West Virginia's still-emerging public charter sector, which launched its first schools in 2022 and today includes just two statewide online public charter schools.

"These results represent something much more meaningful than a strong testing cycle. They reflect the work our students and educators did throughout the entire year to build a stronger, more consistent instructional experience," said Dr. Megan Nason, Head of School at Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia. "We became more intentional about when and how students received core instruction, intervened earlier when students needed additional support, strengthened attendance and participation expectations, and created greater consistency across classrooms. These gains reflect changes to the way we teach and support students every day, not a short-term focus on the state assessment."

Today, VPrep serves more than 700 students across all 55 West Virginia counties. Approximately 19% of its students receive special education services, and 49% are economically disadvantaged. A significant portion of students enter the school two or more grade levels behind, making VPrep's year-over-year academic gains especially notable. School leaders say the results underscore the importance of targeted, live instructional support within an online learning environment and the role early intervention can play in improving student outcomes.

A Schoolwide Shift Toward Earlier, More Targeted Support

VPrep leaders attribute the gains not to a single initiative or short-term test preparation strategy, but to a series of coordinated changes to the school's instructional system during the 2025–26 academic year.

The school redesigned its instructional schedule to prioritize core academic instruction in the morning while protecting dedicated time for intervention and small-group support. Through its Level Up intervention groups, students needing additional academic help received targeted live instruction rather than more independent work.

School principals also took a more active role in instructional quality through classroom observations, teacher coaching, data conversations, and follow-through. Student performance data was used more consistently to identify learning gaps earlier and adjust instruction during the year.

At the same time, VPrep strengthened expectations around attendance and live-class participation, contributing to a reduction in chronic absenteeism and increasing the number of students consistently present for instruction.

"The biggest change was consistency," Nason said. "Our teachers had clearer expectations, our principals were closer to instruction, and we were responding sooner when the data showed that a student was struggling. We also became much more focused on making sure students were present and actively participating in live instruction. None of those changes is dramatic on its own. What matters is what happens when you build them into a coherent system and execute them consistently."

Significant Progress and a Clear Next Chapter

VPrep's overall proficiency rates remain below West Virginia's statewide averages, a point school leaders say provides important context for the results and reinforces the work still ahead.

At the same time, VPrep closed substantial academic ground in a single year while statewide performance changed comparatively little. In selected grade-level subject areas, VPrep also exceeded statewide proficiency rates, providing early evidence of where that broader improvement is beginning to translate into performance at or above state benchmarks.

"We are proud of the progress, but we are not treating these results as a finish line," Nason said. "They show us that the instructional changes we made are moving students in the right direction. Now our responsibility is to sustain that growth, deepen it and bring more students to proficiency. That is the next chapter of this work."

VPrep's growth comes as online public charter schools continue to establish their role within West Virginia's public education landscape. As a public charter school, VPrep students participate in the state's annual summative assessments alongside other West Virginia public school students.

About Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia

Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia is a statewide, tuition-free online public charter school serving West Virginia students in grades K–12. The school combines online learning with teacher-led live instruction, targeted academic intervention, student support services and opportunities designed to meet students wherever they are in their educational journey.

For more information about Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia, visit the school's website: www.westvirginia.virtualpreparatoryacademy.com.

Contact: Warren Cohn, [email protected], (917)796-7463

SOURCE ACCEL Schools