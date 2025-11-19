Jefferson Classical Academy of Florida Opens Enrollment for January 2026 -- the State's First Tuition-Free Classical Academy

ARCADIA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida families now have access to a new kind of public education—one rooted in timeless ideas and modern excellence. Jefferson Classical Academy of Florida, offered by DeSoto County Schools in partnership with ACCEL Schools, is now enrolling students in grades K–6 for mid-year starts beginning January 6, 2026, and for the 2026–2027 school year.

Florida's first tuition-free statewide classical school, Jefferson Classical Academy blends a time-honored curriculum in literature, history, science, and the arts with the flexibility of a virtual learning model. Guided by the vision of Founding Provost and former U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. William J. Bennett, the school embraces the belief that classical education helps students learn how to think, not just what to think—connecting them with the great ideas, stories, and questions that have shaped our civilization and helping them grow into thoughtful, virtuous citizens.

"At a time when so many parents are seeking schools that reflect their virtues and foster real intellectual growth, we're offering something both timeless and timely," said Dr. William J Bennett, Founding Provost. "These academies will give students across the country access to the best of the classical tradition—clear thinking, moral character, and a love of learning—no matter where they live."

"We're committed to making high-quality public school choice a reality for every family," said Dr. Bobby Bennett, Superintendent of DeSoto County Schools. "Through Jefferson Classical Academy, students gain a strong intellectual foundation and the habits of mind that serve them well in college, career, and life."

Jefferson Classical Academy of Florida offers:

A rigorous classical curriculum grounded in literature, history, arts, and sciences

Certified teachers leading live, interactive instruction

A focus on clear thinking, moral character, and civic virtue

Tuition-free access for all Florida students

Families can learn more or begin enrollment at florida.jeffersonclassicalacademy.com or by calling (863) 226-1500.

About Jefferson Classical Academy of Florida

Jefferson Classical Academy of Florida is the state's first tuition-free public school dedicated to classical education, serving students in grades K–6. Offered by DeSoto County Schools in partnership with ACCEL Schools, the academy delivers a time-tested curriculum that cultivates wisdom, virtue, and a lifelong love of learning.

About ACCEL Schools

ACCEL Schools is a leading education management organization serving more than 100 public and public charter schools across the United States. The organization supports and operates brick-and-mortar, hybrid, and online schools and is the developer of AMP for Education, a platform that equips schools with real-time tools and insights to strengthen instruction, operations, and outcomes.

About DeSoto County Schools

DeSoto County Schools serves Florida students with a mission to ensure every child graduates prepared for success in college, career, and citizenship. The district prioritizes innovation, equity, and community partnership to strengthen opportunities for all learners.

