Virtuous Earns Inc. 5000 for Fifth Consecutive Year and Sets the Standard for AI in Nonprofits

Five straight years on the ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies, built on a bet that innovation only counts when fundraisers actually use it

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuous, the responsive fundraising platform for nonprofits, has been named in the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. It is the company's fifth consecutive year on the list.

Virtuous is fueled by the belief that "good enough" isn't good enough for nonprofits. Fundraising teams spent decades on software built for someone else, patched together from bolt-on point solutions that siloed their data and reduced their donors to a mailing list where roughly 76% never give a second gift.

The world nonprofits fundraise in has changed, and Virtuous pioneered responsive fundraising, a relationship-centered fundraising approach now used by leading organizations to scale donor connection and save time. Today, that same conviction shapes how Virtuous approaches AI, built into the daily work of donor research, outreach, and giving rather than bolted on after the fact.

Virtuous brings white-glove onboarding, one-on-one training, adoption coaching, and forward-deployed engineers who build alongside organizations. Nonprofits on the platform see 12% higher donor retention, 10% larger average gifts, and 20% less time on manual work.

"Nonprofits deserve technology that can supercharge their important work," said Gabe Cooper, CEO and founder of Virtuous. "Being recognized on the Inc 5000 for five years reflects a bigger shift across the sector. Nonprofits are embracing innovation to build deeper relationships with donors at scale and become more effective with their time. That's why we keep investing heavily in our platform and the organizations we serve...to automate the mundane, free fundraisers for more human work, and ultimately grow generosity."

Inc. will honor the 2026 class at its Conference & Gala, October 14 to 16 in Dallas.

About Virtuous

Virtuous is the founder-led responsive fundraising platform serving more than 10,000 fundraisers, on a mission to create $10 billion in net new global generosity. Its unified suite brings CRM, fundraising automation, online giving, AI agents, wealth and predictive data, volunteer mobilization, and analytics into one system. Learn more at Virtuous.org.

Contact

Virtuous Media Relations: [email protected]

SOURCE Virtuous