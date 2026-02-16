Virtuous and Fundraising.AI Release 2026 Nonprofit AI Adoption Report Revealing Gap Between AI Use and Real Fundraising Impact

New benchmark study finds 92% of nonprofits use AI, but only 7% report major improvements in organizational capability

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuous and Fundraising.AI today released The 2026 Nonprofit AI Adoption Report, a benchmark study of 346 nonprofits examining why widespread AI adoption has not yet translated into meaningful impact.

Key findings: 92% of nonprofits use AI, 79% report small to moderate efficiency gains, only 7% report major improvements in organizational capability, 81% use AI individually without shared workflows, and 47% have no AI governance policy.

"The question isn't whether nonprofits should use AI. I think that debate is largely settled," said Gabe Cooper, CEO and Founder of Virtuous. "The real question is how quickly are nonprofit teams adopting AI and fundamentally re-thinking their workflows. Our data shows most organizations are still in the early innings with AI: one person using ChatGPT to help draft an appeal, while the rest of the team is still buried in manual processes and disconnected systems. That's not a strategy. It's a workaround. The organizations seeing real impact are the ones embedding AI and AI Agents into their workflows across the entire team, not leaving it to individual heroics."

"What we're seeing is that AI only drives meaningful impact when nonprofit organizations rethink how work gets done - not when it's treated as a side experiment individuals run in isolation," said Nathan Chappell, Chief AI Officer at Virtuous. "The teams pulling ahead are the ones willing to clarify their strategy, establish simple guardrails, and intentionally integrate AI into how decisions are made. When AI becomes part of how the organization thinks - not just what it uses - that's when capacity begins to expand."

The report identifies clear governance, documented workflows, cross-functional ownership, and consistent measurement as the foundations that separate organizations seeing major impact from those stuck at the efficiency plateau.

The full report is available at https://virtuous.org/resource/the-2026-nonprofit-ai-adoption-report-download.

About Virtuous

Virtuous is the responsive fundraising platform helping nonprofits grow giving through AI-powered CRM, donor outreach tools like Virtuous Momentum, predictive intelligence through Virtuous Insights, automation, online giving, and analytics. For more information, visit Virtuous.org.

About Fundraising.AI

Fundraising.AI advances responsible use of AI in nonprofit fundraising through research, education, and shared frameworks.

Media Contact

Scott Holthaus

Director of Brand & Content

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtuous