Virtusa and UnifyApps Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption with "Assembly-First" Methodology

Joint solution enables businesses to deploy autonomous AI workflows, agents, and apps up to ten times faster than traditional development, moving from kickoff to production in under 30 days.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa, a global product and platform engineering services company, today announced a new strategic partnership with UnifyApps to help organizations dramatically accelerate the delivery of enterprise-grade AI solutions. By combining Virtusa's deep domain and industry expertise with UnifyApps agentic automation platform for the enterprise, this collaboration enables enterprises to bypass the costly, time-intensive process of building AI infrastructure from scratch.

As enterprise leaders face mounting pressure to scale AI initiatives, they are often hindered by prohibitive talent costs, fragmented technical architectures, and high failure rates in traditional software development lifecycles. This partnership introduces an "assembly-first" methodology that allows businesses to deploy automatic, autonomous AI workflows, agents, and apps in under 30 days - up to ten times faster than traditional development methods.

"Too many enterprises are currently stuck in a cycle of time-consuming, bespoke AI development, locking up a scarce pool of AI talent in just a few isolated use cases," said Surajit Bhattacharjee, Head of AI at Virtusa. "Partnering with UnifyApps allows us to deploy an immediate, scalable AI Center of Excellence. Shifting to an assembly-first model via 950+ pre-built connectors unleashes internal expertise, empowering enterprises to tackle a much broader AI surface area with dozens of new use cases and realize tangible business outcomes faster than ever."

The joint solution unifies every system's knowledge, governance and actionability into one Enterprise Brain, so there's a single version of the truth. Then teams assemble reusable workflows, agents, and apps instead of hand-coding every solution. Open and model-agnostic, with UnifyApps horizontal AI operating system, Virtusa can now deliver:

Sub-30-day time-to-value: Kickoff to live business outcome in less than one month.

Predictable cost models: Eliminating the need for expensive in-house AI team recruitment, saving organizations $2–5M+ in annual talent costs and delivering a 3x ROI in year one.

Universal governance: Centrally managed AI operations ensuring strict auditability, human-in-the-loop controls, and compliance across all business units.

Ownable intelligence: Deployed in the customer's environment - the context is not rented inside a vendor's walls.

"Enterprises don't have a model problem. They have an architecture problem. Getting a model working is maybe 20% of enterprise AI; the other 80% is context, governance, and action across the whole stack, and that's the 80% that stalls production. That's exactly what UnifyApps does. Pairing our horizontal AI operating system with Virtusa's engineering depth lets a customer's own team reach production in weeks, and own their intelligence forever," said Pavitar Singh, Co-founder and CEO of UnifyApps.

About Virtusa

Virtusa is a global product and platform engineering services company that makes experiences better with technology. We help organizations grow faster, more profitably, and more sustainably by reimagining enterprises through domain-driven solutions. We combine strategy, design, and engineering, backed by unmatched expertise at the intersection of industry, business, and technology to generate real-world business impact for clients.

Headquartered in Massachusetts with global delivery centers, Virtusa provides a broad range of services, solutions, and assets, including strategy and design, AI advisory and services, digital engineering, data and analytics, digital assurance, cloud and security, and managed services across industries such as financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

About UnifyApps

The agentic automation platform for the Enterprise.

UnifyApps is the Horizontal AI Operating System — the Fourth Platform. It does the 80% of Enterprise AI that has nothing to do with the model: unifying knowledge, governance, and actionability across every system into one Enterprise Brain (an enterprise context graph), then letting teams assemble reusable workflows, agents, and apps — human + AI — on top. Open and model-agnostic, additive to the existing stack with 950+ connectors, UnifyApps takes enterprises from pilot to production up to 10x faster, 10x cheaper, and 10x easier to maintain without rip-and-replace or lock-in to any model, vendor, or roadmap.

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SOURCE Virtusa Corporation