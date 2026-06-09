Virtusa Recognized with Pega Partner Award for Excellence in Healthcare and Life Sciences at PegaWorld® 2026

Virtusa honored for its deep domain expertise and innovative use of Pega's AI-powered platform to drive digital transformation and customer-centric outcomes for global healthcare organizations.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global product and platform engineering services company, today announced it has been awarded the 2026 Pega Partner Award for Excellence in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Pegasystems Inc., The Enterprise Transformation Company™. The award was presented at PegaWorld®, Pega's annual conference held in Las Vegas.

The Pega Partner Awards recognize partner organizations that demonstrate an exceptional ability to use Pega's low-code platform to drive digital transformation and deliver significant business impact for mutual clients. Virtusa was specifically honored in the Industry Excellence category for its innovative application of Pega technology to solve complex challenges within the healthcare ecosystem, improving patient outcomes and operational efficiencies for global healthcare payers and providers.

"Receiving the Pega Partner Award for Healthcare and Life Sciences is a testament to the deep technical expertise and industry-specific innovation our teams bring to every engagement," said Wayne Marshall, Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare at Virtusa. "In an era where access to care and administrative efficiency are paramount, our partnership with Pega allows us to deliver transformative solutions that help our clients navigate regulatory complexities and deliver superior member and provider experiences. We are proud to once again be recognized for our role in driving the next generation of healthcare technology."

"Congratulations to Virtusa for receiving the Healthcare and Life Sciences Award for excellence in serving mutual clients who operate in critical industries," said Dan Kasun, vice president, Pega partner ecosystem. "This achievement highlights their exceptional expertise in leveraging Pega's powerful capabilities to serve clients in healthcare and life sciences. Together, we are committed to empowering our customers to transform their businesses, using enterprise-grade AI to advance their ability to innovate and grow. We look forward to our continued collaboration."

Virtusa's Healthcare and Life Sciences practice focuses on high-impact digital transformation, leveraging Pega's latest innovations in generative AI and autonomous enterprises to set the benchmark for digital maturity. Key solution focus areas include:

Patient & Provider Experience: Enhancing the healthcare ecosystem with advanced Service Experience, solutions, Patient Engagement platforms, and Provider Lifecycle Management (PLM).

Enhancing the healthcare ecosystem with advanced Service Experience, solutions, Patient Engagement platforms, and Provider Lifecycle Management (PLM). Operational Excellence: Modernizing core functions through Claims Modernization, Digital Prior Authorization, and streamlined Appeals & Grievances workflows.

Modernizing core functions through Claims Modernization, Digital Prior Authorization, and streamlined Appeals & Grievances workflows. Clinical Innovation & Compliance: Delivering quality and regulatory-ready solutions, including clinical quality reporting, adverse-event adjudication, and audit compliance to ensure equitable care delivery.

For more information on Virtusa's Pega capabilities and healthcare solutions, please visit Virtusa.com/Pega.

About Virtusa

Virtusa is a global product and platform engineering services company that makes experiences better with technology. We help organizations grow faster, more profitably, and more sustainably by reimagining enterprises through domain-driven solutions. We combine strategy, design, and engineering, backed by unmatched expertise at the intersection of industry, business, and technology to generate real-world business impact for clients.

Headquartered in Massachusetts with global delivery centers, Virtusa provides a broad range of services, solutions, and assets, including strategy and design, AI advisory and services, digital engineering, data and analytics, digital assurance, cloud and security, and managed services across industries such as financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

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SOURCE Virtusa Corporation