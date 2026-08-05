Vision Films to Release Thriller 'Forever Mia' From Prolific Horror Duo David Bohórquez and Katherine Diaz

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films announces the North American Transactional VOD release of the suspenseful feature, Forever Mia, on August 18, 2026. Forever Mia is a Colombian co-production directed and produced by Katherine Diaz and written and produced with her husband David Bohórquez. Bohórquez and Diaz are known for successful horror films, including The Devil's Child (2021), The Banished (2019), and Nota de Voz (2025). Shot entirely on location in Atlanta, this is Diaz's directorial debut.

Forever Mia Suspense, Thriller Feature Film New Release

Watch the trailer HERE. When a successful business owner (KateLynn Newberry) is held captive by her troubled high school ex-boyfriend, she is taken to his childhood home and must carefully play along with his delusional version of the life they were meant to have together. As her best friend races to piece together the clues to find her, he grows increasingly unstable and she'll have to use all her wits to outsmart him and escape.

Starring award-winning actress and "modern scream queen" KateLynn Newberry (Juror #2, Mother Krampus, Replicator), Morgan Middlebrook (Blue Beetle), and Grant McGill (Varmint).

Lise Romanoff says, "Forever Mia is a suspense-filled cat and mouse game that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end."

Director Katherine Diaz shares, "Directing Forever Mia was an opportunity to explore obsession, survival, and the emotional complexities that drive people to their limits. I hope audiences connect deeply with the characters while remaining captivated by the suspense from beginning to end."

Forever Mia will be available on August 18, 2026 on transactional VOD platforms including AmazonInstant, iTunes/AppleTV, Vimeo and most cable providers across the US and Canada. Pre-order now on iTunes/Apple TV (US, CA) and Fandango at Home (US)

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

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SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.