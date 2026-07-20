Vision Films to Release Psychological Thriller and Reimagined Fairy Tale 'Before Never'

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films announces the worldwide Transactional VOD release of the new feature film Before Never on August 4, 2026, through a deal with Legacy Distribution. Written by Kipp Tribble and directed by Derik Wingo and Tribble, produced by Tribble, Wingo, Liam Nelligan and Kenny Yates, executive produced by Dan and James Baccarini. Filmed entirely on Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

"Before Never" A New Twist on A Classic Fairytale Vision Films Logo

A psychological thriller, Before Never is a reimagined telling of the J.M. Barrie classic, Peter Pan, in the same vein as other thrillers and horror resurgences of popular fairy tales in the aftermath of their expired IPs. Watch the trailer HERE.

When Wendy Darling escapes an attempted abduction, her family hires investigators Smee and James "Hook" Pierrepoint to find the attacker with help from the only eyewitness: Peter Pan. But as they dig deeper into the mystery, the more they suspect Pan might also have a connection to a terrible event in James' past. Will Pan help them or lead them to the darkness at the edge of town known as 'The Neverlands'?

The film stars former child star and voice over actor Kenny Yates as Peter Pan (ZOOM, Exploding Kittens), Kipp Tribble (Neglected, ReBroken), Derik Wingo (The Lost Day, Coffin 1 and 2), Joanne Wilson (The Upright Citizens Brigade and The Peoples Improv Theatre), Elisa Nixon (Coffin 2, Anonymous), Liam Nelligan, Adam Lau (Actor's Comedy Studio, Upright Citizen's Brigade), Dan Wehncke, actress and full-time effects fabricator Lisa Barrett-Brown, Deirdre Wall (Pretend Time), David Starr (Bikers and Werewolves), and Dan Baccarini. Narrated by Howy Bratherton.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Before Never puts a terrifying yet clever spin on the classic Peter Pan fairy tale. It will challenge audiences to rethink a story and characters they thought they always knew."

Filmmaker Kipp Tribble says, "Growing up, I was obsessed with the Peter Pan story. The book, the movies, the vinyl records - I consumed all of them. As I've developed as a storyteller, I find myself drawn to taking a familiar story and asking, 'What if?' - exploring alternate realities and turning a classic tale upside down to yield unexpected results. Before Never is our opportunity to revisit a story that has meant so much to so many - but through a much darker, more grounded lens. One that explores the fine line between fantasy and reality while still honoring the magic that made us all fall in love with the original in the first place. But of course, we add some twists along the way to keep the audience guessing!"

Before Never will be available on August 4, 2026 on transactional VOD platforms including AmazonInstant, iTunes/AppleTV, Vimeo, Sky Store and more, also available on most cable providers across the US and Canada.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Legacy Distribution

Legacy Distribution is a leading Worldwide Content Distributor reaching the fast-growing global audience across all viewing platforms. Legacy Distribution brings deep expertise in U.S. and International Program Distribution, Digital Media Distribution, Content Acquisition, Corporate Development, and Strategic Planning. Legacy represents thousands of hours of programming including off-network Dramas, Documentary Specials, Music, Lifestyle, Children's Educational programming, and Features of all genres. Legacy Distribution is proud to work with reputable global Broadcast, Cable, and Digital partners worldwide and is at the forefront of constantly seeking innovative ways to maximize the value of client's content through innovative channels of distribution. legacydistribution.com

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

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818-415-9442

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.