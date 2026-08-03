Vision Marine Technologies Advances European E-Motion™ Integration Program with STERK Yachts

Summer program will integrate and evaluate Vision Marine's E-Motion™ 180E propulsion system aboard the STERK 26E in European boating environments.

BOISBRIAND, QC, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology and recreational boating company, today announced plans to begin the integration and on-water evaluation of its E-Motion™ 180E high-voltage electric propulsion system aboard the STERK 26E in Europe during summer 2026.

The program represents the next phase of Vision Marine's collaboration with MS Marine GmbH, the German boatbuilder behind STERK Yachts. It is intended to advance the application of Vision Marine's proprietary propulsion technology within the European market while evaluating the technical requirements associated with integrating the E-Motion™ platform into a premium compact dayboat.

Under the planned program, STERK Yachts will provide the STERK 26E hull and vessel-side integration support, while Vision Marine will provide an E-Motion™ 180E propulsion system and technical support for installation, commissioning, calibration and on-water testing. The companies expect to evaluate system integration, vessel balance, controls, performance and operating characteristics under European boating conditions, while generating technical data intended to support further optimization and potential future commercial deployment of the configuration.

The program is also intended to further demonstrate Vision Marine's ability to support OEM partners through a structured integration process across different vessel platforms and geographic markets.

The STERK 26E is a compact, performance-oriented dayboat built on an infusion-manufactured, two-step hull. Its size and versatile layout make it relevant to the premium recreational boating segment across European coastal destinations, lakes and inland waterways, providing a suitable platform for evaluating the E-Motion™ system under European operating conditions.

Vision Marine's E-Motion™ 180E is a marine-specific, high-voltage electric propulsion system engineered to deliver 180 horsepower. The planned program will allow Vision Marine and STERK Yachts to assess the system within a European vessel configuration and develop validated technical and operating data before final specifications, production timing or commercial availability are communicated.

The program advances the three-year exclusive supply agreement announced by Vision Marine and MS Marine GmbH on February 27, 2025. Under the agreement, Vision Marine serves as the exclusive provider of electric propulsion systems for STERK Yachts vessels equipped with its technology and holds exclusive global distribution rights for those configurations.

"This program is principally about advancing the E-Motion™ platform through a disciplined European integration and validation process," said Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer of Vision Marine. "Working with STERK Yachts allows us to evaluate our technology within a relevant premium segment while further demonstrating the structured integration capabilities we can provide to OEM partners across different vessel platforms and markets."

"Our collaboration with Vision Marine gives us the opportunity to evaluate high-voltage electric propulsion within the compact premium dayboat segment," said Milan Sterk, Founder and Managing Partner of MS Marine GmbH. "The STERK 26E provides a versatile platform for this work, and the summer program will allow both teams to progress through the integration and testing process together."

Integration work is planned to begin during summer 2026. The companies intend to provide further updates following material validation milestones. Final system specifications, performance data, certification status, production timing and commercial availability will be determined following completion and review of the planned integration and testing program.

About STERK Yachts

STERK Yachts is the premium boat brand of MS Marine GmbH, a German boat manufacturer combining contemporary design, intelligent use of space, and performance-oriented hull engineering. Its boats are developed for customers seeking premium recreational boating experiences through modular layouts, precise construction and distinctive handling characteristics.

For more information, visit www.sterkyachts.com.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology and recreational boating company focused on delivering premium on-water experiences through proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion systems and a multi-brand retail, service and distribution platform. Through its E-Motion™ technology and Nautical Ventures network, Vision Marine combines technology development, product integration, consumer access and marine service capabilities across electric and conventional boating segments.

For more information, visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the planned integration and testing of the STERK 26E in Europe during summer 2026; the anticipated roles of Vision Marine and STERK Yachts; the objectives, timing and expected progress of the program; the ability of the companies to generate technical and operating data, further optimize the configuration and support its potential future commercial deployment; Vision Marine's ability to support OEM partners across different vessel platforms and geographic markets; future certification, production, commercial specifications and availability; future updates regarding validation milestones; and the continued collaboration between Vision Marine and STERK Yachts under their exclusive supply agreement.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, timing or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, technical integration and validation risks; the possibility that testing may be delayed, modified or not completed; the possibility that the planned configuration may not achieve anticipated technical or commercial objectives; certification and regulatory requirements; dependence on suppliers and strategic relationships; supply-chain conditions; customer and dealer demand; availability of capital; liquidity and going-concern risks; competitive developments; general economic and recreational boating market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc