Vision Marine Technologies Introduces Connected Battery Monitoring App to Expand the Ownership Experience

Vision Marine provides real-time battery information and diagnostic visibility for compatible Vision Marine battery systems.

BOISBRIAND, QC, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology and retail platform company, today announced the availability of Vision Marine Tech, a mobile application designed to provide boat owners and service technicians with greater visibility into the condition and performance of compatible Vision Marine battery systems.

VMAR connected boat app

The application adds a digital monitoring capability to the ownership and service experience by giving customers and technicians direct access to battery information and diagnostic data from supported Vision Marine battery systems.

Available through the Apple App Store and Google Play, Vision Marine Tech connects to supported battery systems through Bluetooth. From a nearby smartphone, users can view information including state of charge, total pack voltage, charge and discharge current, operating temperature, battery health, cycle count, individual cell voltages, system alarms.

By presenting essential battery information through a clear mobile interface, the application helps owners better understand available energy and battery condition before and during use. This visibility can support more informed trip planning and earlier maintenance decisions, helping simplify boat ownership and minimize avoidable downtime.

The application also provides practical diagnostic information when service is required. Access to operating data, cell-level information, alarms and historical protection events can give technicians a clearer starting point for troubleshooting and maintenance assessments.

"Improving the boating experience extends beyond performance on the water. It also means giving owners useful information that makes their boat easier to understand and manage," said Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer of Vision Marine. "Vision Marine Tech provides customers with direct access to important battery information, helping them prepare for their time on the water and identify potential service requirements earlier. This is another step in extending Vision Marine's technology into the ownership experience through practical digital tools that help customers better understand and manage their battery systems."

The application forms part of Vision Marine's broader effort to create a more connected ownership experience by making energy and diagnostic information more accessible to owners and service technicians. It represents a practical extension of the Company's technology into the ownership and service experience, supporting product understanding, maintenance planning and customer service throughout the battery lifecycle.

Vision Marine Tech is currently compatible only with Vision Marine battery systems equipped with supported Bluetooth-enabled battery-management hardware. Compatibility may vary depending on the battery configuration and installed equipment.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology and retail platform company focused on enhancing the on-water experience through innovation, integration and scalable market access. Through its proprietary E-Motion™ high-voltage electric propulsion technology and its wholly owned Nautical Ventures retail network, Vision Marine operates an integrated platform spanning propulsion technology, boat distribution, service, customization and customer engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Vision Marine Tech application, including its potential to support trip planning, maintenance decisions, diagnostics, service efficiency and the ownership experience, as well as the Company's development of additional digital tools and capabilities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, software performance and reliability, battery and mobile-device compatibility, data accuracy, customer adoption, cybersecurity and privacy risks, reliance on third-party mobile platforms, development timelines, market demand, competition, availability of capital and the other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended, for the year ended August 31, 2025, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc