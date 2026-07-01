Vision Marine Technologies Enhances E-Motion™ Control-Electronics Production with Circuits Central

Continued engineering and technology development advances the E-Motion™ platform's reliability, integration and service architecture

BOISBRIAND, QC, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology company and vertically integrated recreational boating platform, today announced the delivery and acceptance of electronic control unit ("ECU") assemblies manufactured by Circuits Central Inc. ("Circuits Central") for use within the Company's E-Motion™ high-voltage electric marine propulsion platform.

Circuits Central has completed and delivered ECU assemblies supporting ten E-Motion™ powertrains. Vision Marine has completed incoming inspection of the delivered assemblies, which have been accepted for use within the Company's E-Motion™ production and integration activities.

The completed production work forms part of Vision Marine's ongoing system-level engineering and technology-development initiatives across the E-Motion™ platform. High-voltage marine propulsion requires the coordinated performance of mechanical, electrical, thermal, software and control-system components in demanding on-water conditions. The ECU architecture supports critical control, communications and monitoring functions within that broader system.

As Vision Marine continues to advance E-Motion™ integrations, the Company remains focused on strengthening the quality, repeatability and serviceability of the platform at each stage of development and production. Utilizing specialized electronics manufacturing capability for critical control-electronics assemblies is intended to support more consistent component production, testing, traceability and integration across different vessel configurations.

Circuits Central is an established electronics manufacturing and product-development services provider with more than 25 years of experience in printed circuit board manufacturing and assembly, prototyping, testing and quality assurance. The company states that it has supported customers ranging from technology startups to established S&P 500 companies and supports projects from prototype development through production runs exceeding 10,000 units. Circuits Central also states that its processes align with ISO and IPC industry guidelines.

"We've spent decades building and supporting electronic assemblies where quality and consistency matter, and we're pleased to bring that experience to Vision Marine's E-Motion™ platform," said Hooman Javdan, Owner and Managing Director of Circuits Central. "Marine propulsion demands a high bar for quality, so our focus is to deliver electronics assemblies with the traceability, consistency and responsiveness needed to support Vision Marine's production and integration work. We appreciate the opportunity and look forward to supporting the continued evolution of the E-Motion™ platform."

"E-Motion™ is a complete marine propulsion system, and system reliability depends on the quality and coordination of every critical component—not only the motor or battery," said Dan Rathe, Chief Technology Officer of Vision Marine Technologies. "The platform continues to evolve through the refinement of the mechanical, electrical, thermal, software and control systems that work together on the water. The use of experienced electronics manufacturing capability for ECU assemblies supports the component quality, traceability and repeatability required to continue advancing E-Motion™ as a dependable, integration-ready propulsion system designed specifically for marine applications."

Vision Marine has developed E-Motion™ as a purpose-built high-voltage propulsion platform for marine applications. The Company has previously disclosed E-Motion™ integrations across more than 25 boat platforms and 13 boat brands, including pontoon, catamaran, center-console and bowrider applications.

Circuits Central's manufacture of ECU assembly's forms part of Vision Marine's broader effort to advance E-Motion™ through component validation, production-process refinement, OEM integration and service development. Together with the Company's engineering activities, manufacturer relationships and Nautical Ventures retail and service platform, these initiatives are intended to reinforce the technical and operational foundation supporting the continued deployment of E-Motion™-equipped boats.

About Circuits Central Inc.

Circuits Central Inc. is an electronics manufacturing and product-development services provider specializing in printed circuit board manufacturing and assembly, rapid prototyping, testing and quality assurance. With more than 25 years of operating experience, the company supports customers from early-stage product development through scalable production programs across telecommunications, automotive electronics, aerospace, healthcare and industrial applications. Circuits Central states that its manufacturing processes are aligned with applicable ISO and IPC industry guidelines, supporting quality, traceability and production execution for complex electronic assemblies.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology company and vertically integrated recreational boating platform delivering premium on-water experiences across electric and internal combustion engine segments.

Through its proprietary E-Motion™ high-voltage electric propulsion technology and its Nautical Ventures multi-brand retail, marina and service network, Vision Marine combines marine engineering, direct consumer access, OEM relationships, service infrastructure and customer support capabilities. The Company is focused on building a scalable marine platform that supports today's boating market while advancing electric marine technologies where they improve the customer experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and potential future use of third-party electronics manufacturing support; the Company's engineering, supplier qualification, component procurement and manufacturing initiatives; future E-Motion™ integrations; and the potential for improved consistency, traceability, installation, commissioning and service processes.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, component availability, supply-chain disruption, manufacturing and execution risks, product-development and integration risks, customer demand for recreational boating and electric marine technologies, general economic and capital-market conditions, competition, regulatory developments, tariff and trade-policy uncertainties, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc