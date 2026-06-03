Vision Marine Technologies Expands South Florida Consumer Footprint with New Dania Beach Marine Technology and On-Water Experience Center

Retail Execution / Nautical Ventures Platform

Vision Marine's new Dania Beach location expands Nautical Ventures' South Florida consumer footprint by combining full-service retail, waterfront access, on-water demonstrations, service connectivity, and product exposure across traditional and electric boating categories.

BOISBRIAND, QC, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in electric marine propulsion and premium recreational boating solutions, today announced the opening of a new Nautical Ventures location at 50 South Bryan Road in Dania Beach, Florida.

Nautical Ventures Dania

The Dania Beach location replaces Nautical Ventures' previous Federal Highway showroom and will operate as a full-service Nautical Ventures dealership offering recreational boats, yacht tenders, watersports products, marine accessories, rentals, and electric marine products. The facility strengthens the Company's South Florida consumer footprint while expanding direct customer access to both traditional and electric boating experiences.

Strategically located near Dania Pointe and within minutes of Nautical Ventures' 115-slip marina operations on Anglers Avenue, the site is positioned to serve customers across Broward County and the broader South Florida corridor, with proximity to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades, and Miami-Dade County.

The facility includes expanded indoor showroom capacity, outdoor display areas, waterfront access, and approximately 15 dedicated slips intended to support sea trials, product activations, customer training, technology demonstrations, rentals, and on-water events. The Company plans to celebrate the official grand opening on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with product displays, customer walkthroughs, watersports activations, and opportunities to meet the Nautical Ventures team.

The showroom is expected to feature a broad selection of premium recreational boats, yacht tenders, watersports products, electric water toys, and electric marine technologies, including Vision Marine's E-Motion™ propulsion offerings and complementary electric products.

The location will also serve as a hub for watersports activations, rentals, and consumer engagement. Since the acquisition of Liquid Surf and Sail, Vision Marine has continued to expand its watersports activities, and management expects the Dania Beach storefront to support further category growth and customer engagement across watersports, fiberglass boats, and yacht tender categories.

"Water access is a critical advantage," said Jesse Cors, Watersports Division Manager at Nautical Ventures. "Customers can experience products where they are intended to be used. Whether it is an electric water toy, a tender, or a recreational boat, the ability to move from the showroom to a real-world on-water experience helps shorten the path between browsing and ownership."

The opening forms part of Vision Marine's broader execution strategy following the acquisition of Nautical Ventures. Through the integration of retail locations, marina infrastructure, marine services, financing solutions, watersports operations, service capabilities, and electric propulsion technology, Vision Marine is building a direct consumer access platform designed to support customer engagement and long-term commercialization opportunities across traditional and electric marine categories.

"Nautical Ventures gives Vision Marine direct access to consumers in South Florida, one of the largest recreational boating markets in North America," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "The Dania Beach location strengthens that access by combining retail, service connectivity, marina infrastructure, and on-water demonstrations. This is the type of consumer-facing infrastructure we believe is important to support broader awareness of electric boating and the long-term commercialization of our E-Motion™ technology."

As Vision Marine continues executing its integrated retail and technology strategy, management believes infrastructure that combines direct market access, marina operations, service support, and on-water demonstrations can play an important role in introducing consumers to electric propulsion technologies while supporting the Company's broader recreational marine platform.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology company focused on advancing high-voltage electric propulsion systems and premium recreational boating experiences. Through its E-Motion™ propulsion technology, product integrations, and ownership of Nautical Ventures, Vision Marine is building an integrated platform that connects innovation, retail access, marine services, and real-world customer deployment.

About Nautical Ventures

Nautical Ventures is a Florida-based recreational marine retail and service network owned by Vision Marine. With more than 15 years of operating history in South Florida, Nautical Ventures offers premium boats, yacht tenders, watersports products, electric water toys, marina services, financing, and customer support through its retail and marina locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's operational strategy; customer engagement initiatives; retail optimization and commercialization efforts; the anticipated benefits of the Dania Beach location; electric boating adoption; experiential retail initiatives; direct market access; future growth opportunities; the scalability and market adoption of high-voltage electric marine propulsion systems; future product development initiatives; OEM, manufacturing, dealer and service opportunities; the Company's growth strategy; and the Company's ability to expand and scale its electric propulsion and recreational marine platform.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "potential," "future," "growth," "strategy," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology.

These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks related to the Company's ability to develop, commercialize and protect its technologies and intellectual property; risks associated with product development, integration and market acceptance; risks relating to liquidity, financing and operating performance; risks associated with retail execution and commercialization initiatives; and general economic, market, competitive, regulatory and industry conditions that may affect the Company's business and growth strategy.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available under the Company's profiles at SEC EDGAR and SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc