Vision Marine Technologies Files U.S. Patent Application for Dual-Mode Electric Outboard Trim Control

Intellectual Property / Electric Propulsion Technology

New U.S. patent filing advances E-Motion™ electric outboard trim-control technology for local and vessel-side electronic operation

BOISBRIAND, QC, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology and recreational boating company combining proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion technology with direct consumer market access through its Nautical Ventures retail, service and marina platform, today announced the filing of a new U.S. patent application relating to dual-mode trim-control technology for electric outboard propulsion systems. The filing is directed to supporting trim operation from both local outboard-side controls and compatible vessel-side electronic control systems.

The application addresses practical operating scenarios in which boat owners, manufacturers, dealers and service technicians may need to adjust the position of an outboard during trailering, launching, docking, storage, commissioning or maintenance, including under vessel power states in which full propulsion-system activation may not be desired. The disclosed technology is directed to improving the integration of trim functionality within an electric outboard architecture while supporting operator convenience, serviceability and power-management objectives.

The new filing expands Vision Marine's intellectual-property work surrounding the E-Motion™ high-voltage electric marine propulsion platform. The E-Motion™ platform was engineered specifically for marine applications and integrates the electric motor, high-voltage battery architecture, power electronics, cooling systems, controls, safety systems and digital helm interface required for high-performance electric boating. The proposed trim-control technology is intended to complement this system-level approach by incorporating a familiar outboard function within the broader electric propulsion and vessel-control architecture.

"Marine-specific electric propulsion requires that the full outboard system—from high-voltage power and controls to practical ownership and service functions—operate as an integrated architecture," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "This application reflects our approach to developing trim-control technology that can support both local and vessel-side electronic control pathways while addressing the real operating conditions encountered at the trailer, dock and service bay. These practical functions are an important part of the engineering work required to support electric marine propulsion integration and the ownership experience."

The filing adds to Vision Marine's portfolio of patent applications and intellectual-property work relating to the E-Motion™ platform, including propulsion controls, outboard integration, power management, cooling systems, safety functions, fault detection, component authentication and secure vessel communications. Vision Marine has industrialized its 180 HP high-voltage E-Motion™ propulsion system for marine applications, has previously disclosed integrations across more than 25 boats across 13 recreational boat brands, and set a 116 mph electric boat speed record in 2023. The Company continues to develop and seek protection for marine-specific technologies related to the integration, servicing and practical operation of its electric propulsion systems.

The patent application is pending and remains subject to examination by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. No assurance can be given regarding the scope, timing or outcome of any pending patent application.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology and recreational boating company combining proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion technology with direct consumer market access through its Nautical Ventures retail, service and marina platform.

Vision Marine's E-Motion™ propulsion platform was designed specifically for marine applications and integrates electric motor technology, high-voltage battery architecture, power electronics, cooling systems, controls, safety systems and digital helm interfaces required for high-performance electric boating. Through Nautical Ventures, the Company also operates a multi-brand retail, service and marina network serving consumers across Florida in both electric and internal combustion engine segments.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue," "could," "should," "would," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intellectual-property strategy and portfolio; the potential scope, functionality, benefits and commercial relevance of the patent application described in this release; the potential for patent protection and the scope, timing or outcome of pending patent applications; the development, validation, integration and commercialization of the Company's E-Motion™ platform and related technologies; the potential utility of the proposed trim-control technology in connection with installation, servicing, maintenance, vessel operation and ownership; the Company's technology-development activities; and the adoption and integration of electric marine propulsion systems.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the development, testing, integration, commercialization and market acceptance of the Company's technologies; uncertainty regarding the examination, scope, enforceability and outcome of patent applications; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; risks relating to liquidity, financing and operating performance; supply-chain, manufacturing and technology-development risks; competitive, regulatory, market and economic conditions; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Although Vision Marine believes that the expectations, estimates and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this press release, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc