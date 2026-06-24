Vision Marine Technologies Receives USPTO Notice of Allowance for Electric-Vessel Powertrain Authentication Technology

Approval Builds System-Level Protection Around Vision Marine's E-Motion™ High-Voltage Propulsion Architecture

BOISBRIAND, QC and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology company developing proprietary electric propulsion systems and operating a vertically integrated marine platform, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for its U.S. patent application titled, "Authentication of One or More Powertrain Components of an Electric Vessel."

The Notice of Allowance indicates that the USPTO has examined the application and determined that it is allowable. The application is among the earlier patent applications in Vision Marine's portfolio to receive a Notice of Allowance and represents progress in the Company's intellectual-property program for high-voltage electric marine propulsion.

The allowed application relates to the authentication of one or more components within an electric-vessel powertrain. A high-voltage marine propulsion system brings together the propulsion motor, power electronics, battery systems, power-distribution equipment, vessel controls and related electronic components. The application addresses component authentication within that integrated operating environment.

"This Notice of Allowance is an important development in Vision Marine's work to build intellectual-property protection around the E-Motion™ platform," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "Our high-voltage marine propulsion technology is built as an integrated system, combining electric propulsion, energy storage, power electronics and control systems. This allowed application relates to an element of that system architecture as we continue to develop E-Motion™ for boat manufacturers and support it through our retail, service and marina platform."

"Component authentication is relevant to electronically controlled high-voltage propulsion systems," said Daniel Rathe, Chief Technology Officer of Vision Marine. "This application addresses how participating components are authenticated within an electric vessel and complements our development work across battery systems, power distribution, controls, cooling and vessel integration."

Vision Marine's intellectual-property portfolio also includes issued U.S. patents and multiple additional U.S. patent applications pending. The pending applications relate to elements of high-voltage electric marine propulsion, including battery architecture, power distribution, propulsion controls, cooling systems, mechanical integration, communications and vessel-level operating systems.

For investors, the Notice of Allowance marks a clear progression beyond a patent filing: the application has been examined and found allowable by the USPTO. Any U.S. patent that issues from the application will provide protection defined by the claims granted by the USPTO.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology company developing proprietary electric propulsion systems and operating a vertically integrated marine platform spanning technology development, OEM integration, retail, service, marina operations and customer access. Through its E-Motion™ technology and ownership of Nautical Ventures, Vision Marine participates across both electric and traditional boating segments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the potential issuance and scope of a U.S. patent, the relevance of the allowed application to Vision Marine's technology platform, intellectual-property strategy, OEM integration, service capabilities and business strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks include, among others, the scope and enforceability of any patent that may issue, the Company's ability to develop and commercialize its technologies, market demand, competition, regulatory developments, operational execution, financing availability and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc