Vision Media Ranks on Inc. 5000 2026 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List for 2nd Time

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. announced that Vision Media, Inc. ranks No. 4,019 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies in the economy's most dynamic segment, its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Poppi, Zappos, Patagonia, and Chobani.

"We are excited to be a part of this illustrious list of organizations, and grateful to our clients, team, and partners," shared Vision Media President Lindsey Lind. "The passion our team brings to their client work every day leads to our continued growth and being recognized by Inc. 5000 for a second time."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes companies redefining growth. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition fuels the U.S. economy. The 5,000 businesses have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S. based, privately held, for-profit, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Vision Media

Vision Media is the largest independent media-only agency in the Pacific Northwest. For almost twenty-five years, they have delivered performance-driven media planning and buying services nationwide, providing digital and traditional media strategies to help clients exceed their business goals and ensure they are seen and heard. From mid-sized brands to global organizations, Vision Media's clients include financial services, healthcare and senior services, CPG, education, technology, sports, hospitality, and tourism.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE Vision Media, Inc.