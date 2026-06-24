Visión y Compromiso Launches MOVES Program Mobile Unit to Expand Health Services Across Los Angeles County, Supported by the Centene Foundation and Health Net

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visión y Compromiso launches the MOVES (Mobile Outreach for Vulnerable and Engaged Support) program, a new initiative that will deploy promotora-led mobile health units across Los Angeles County to expand access to health screenings, care navigation, health education and social support services in underserved communities.

Health Net of California Centene Foundation

The program, made possible by a $1.8 million grant from the Centene Foundation and Health Net, is a three-year program expected to reach more than 10,000 Medi-Cal beneficiaries and community members through partnerships with trusted community organizations.

The launch is being marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, held at Pacoima City Hall, 13520 Van Nuys Blvd, Pacoima, CA 91331 from 9:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M.

MOVES will:

Deliver critical services that enhance whole-person care, increase access, and improve health outcomes for over 10,000 community and Medi-Cal members in underserved communities throughout Los Angeles County.

Support the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) Bold Goals to address care gaps, reduce health disparities, promote health equity, and build lasting community trust and engagement.

Deploy promotora-led mobile health units staffed by skilled promotoras, a registered nurse, and a community outreach coordinator to provide free health screenings, chronic disease management education, access to specialty care, and social support referrals such as doula support, food assistance, housing navigation, and behavioral health services.

Partner with community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, schools, local health clinics, and other trusted community partners.

Use data-driven approaches to identify areas with higher social vulnerability and conduct real-time evaluation on service utilization, patient satisfaction, health outcomes, and social needs referrals.

"We believe that health care should come to the people—in the places where they live, work, and build community," said Maria Lemus, Executive Director of Visión y Compromiso. "Through the MOVES program, communities can access holistic health care services and well-being support. By doing so, we are expanding our commitment to elevating community-driven solutions and creating a healthier Los Angeles for years to come."

The program also supports the California Department of Health Care Services' Bold Goals initiative by helping address care gaps, reduce health disparities, promote health equity, and strengthen community engagement.

"The new mobile unit is key but what's even more important is the care model behind it," said Dorothy Seleski, Health Net Medi-Cal President. "Programs like MOVES work because they are built on trusted, local partnerships and designed to last. When we invest in approaches that communities help shape and sustain, we're doing more than expanding access—we're building a more reliable, connected system of care."

For promotoras with the program, the mobile unit creates new opportunities to connect residents with services and support.

"Serving the community through the mobile unit means being able to bring support, guidance, and resources closer to people who often face barriers to accessing health and wellness services," said Jose García Lopez, MOVES promotor. "The mobile unit makes it possible to provide care in a more accessible and human-centered way, creating a space of trust where people feel heard and supported."

Together with clinical support from nurses, MOVES creates opportunities for more meaningful engagement and ongoing care than traditional efforts alone. Instead of expecting communities to navigate complex systems on their own, the program brings trusted support into places where people already live.

Through health education, prevention services and connections to care, MOVES is designed to support healthier communities honoring dignity, equity, and convenience.

Visión y Compromiso (Vision and Commitment):

Created by promotoras for promotoras, Visión y Compromiso is a nationally recognized nonprofit that has strengthened the leadership and impact of promotoras for more than 20 years through training, advocacy, and leadership development. Rooted in servicio de corazón (service from the heart), the organization advances culturally and linguistically responsive community outreach and promotes health equity and social justice in underserved communities. Learn more at visionycompromiso.org.

SOURCE Health Net, LLC; Visión y Compromiso