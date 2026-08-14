Visionary Pathway: A Long March to Green

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China Daily

Aug 14, 2026, 08:30 ET

JINJIANG, China, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily: 

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Visionary Pathway: A Long March to Green
Visionary Pathway: A Long March to Green

Changting county in Fujian province was once one of the areas most severely affected by soil erosion in southern China. During his tenure in Fujian, Xi Jinping visited Changting five times, personally advancing efforts to restore its fragile ecosystem. Through decades of unwavering dedication, backed by sustained official support, local residents transformed barren hills into verdant mountains. Today, rare birds have returned, while fruit-laden orchards blanket the hillsides, bringing greater prosperity to local communities.

More on X: 
https://x.com/XisMoments/status/2088079958325485709

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