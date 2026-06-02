Visionary Pathway: Every step counts

News provided by

China Daily

Jun 02, 2026, 09:32 ET

JINJIANG, China, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Daily reporter Erik Nilsson travels to Jinjiang, Fujian province, to explore how humble family workshops have grown into a global powerhouse in the footwear and apparel industry.

More than two decades ago, while working in Fujian, Xi Jinping made seven fact-finding visits to Jinjiang, summarizing and putting forward the "Jinjiang Experience".

Continue Reading

Today, the city is accelerating its rise as a world-leading manufacturing hub.

Here, people believe in one simple truth: there are no shortcuts — only hard work, steady steps, and perseverance.

SOURCE China Daily

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Business leaders hail nation's intelligent manufacturing

Business leaders hail nation's intelligent manufacturing

A news report from China Daily: China's stepped-up push to advance intelligent manufacturing is reinforcing corporate confidence and opening broader...
HUAWEI stellt Tau-Skalierungsgesetz für zukünftige Chips vor

HUAWEI stellt Tau-Skalierungsgesetz für zukünftige Chips vor

Ein Nachrichtenbericht von China Daily: Am Montag stellte He Tingbo, Präsidentin der Halbleiterabteilung von HUAWEI, auf dem 2026 IEEE International...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Retail

Retail

Textiles

Textiles

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics