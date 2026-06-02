Visionary Pathway: Every step counts

JINJIANG, China, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Daily reporter Erik Nilsson travels to Jinjiang, Fujian province, to explore how humble family workshops have grown into a global powerhouse in the footwear and apparel industry.

More than two decades ago, while working in Fujian, Xi Jinping made seven fact-finding visits to Jinjiang, summarizing and putting forward the "Jinjiang Experience".

Speed Speed

Today, the city is accelerating its rise as a world-leading manufacturing hub.

Here, people believe in one simple truth: there are no shortcuts — only hard work, steady steps, and perseverance.

SOURCE China Daily