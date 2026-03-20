Visionary Pathway: Prosperity across mountains and sea

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China Daily

Mar 20, 2026, 10:20 ET

BEIJING, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the green mountains of Jingning to the blue waters of Nanji Island, China Daily journalist Erik Nilsson travels across Zhejiang province to witness how the pursuit of common prosperity is taking shape.

More than two decades ago, Xi Jinping, then Party chief of Zhejiang, called for leveraging the province's resources of mountains and sea to promote more balanced development. Today, the province is taking the lead in piloting new pathways toward common prosperity.  

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Visionary Pathway: Prosperity across mountains and sea
Visionary Pathway: Prosperity across mountains and sea

Sustained efforts in coordinated growth, ecological stewardship and cultural preservation are bringing opportunities and prosperity to local communities.

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