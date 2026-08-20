BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

British Ambassador to China Peter Wilson visited Liangjiahe village in Yan'an, Shaanxi province, where President Xi Jinping spent seven years in his youth. Wilson walked into cave dwellings and talked with locals. More than five decades later, the remote mountainous village has been greatly transformed.

Visionary Pathway: See China, from Liangjiahe Speed Speed

A visit to Liangjiahe is more than a journey into history; it is also a window into the roots of Xi's commitment to "doing practical things for the people", the Communist Party of China's people-first philosophy, and why the Party has continued to lead China forward.

More on X:

https://x.com/XisMoments/status/2090249617556541489

SOURCE China Daily