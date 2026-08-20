Visionary Pathway: See China, from Liangjiahe

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China Daily

Aug 20, 2026, 08:30 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily: 

British Ambassador to China Peter Wilson visited Liangjiahe village in Yan'an, Shaanxi province, where President Xi Jinping spent seven years in his youth. Wilson walked into cave dwellings and talked with locals. More than five decades later, the remote mountainous village has been greatly transformed.

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Visionary Pathway: See China, from Liangjiahe
Visionary Pathway: See China, from Liangjiahe

A visit to Liangjiahe is more than a journey into history; it is also a window into the roots of Xi's commitment to "doing practical things for the people", the Communist Party of China's people-first philosophy, and why the Party has continued to lead China forward.

More on X:

https://x.com/XisMoments/status/2090249617556541489

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