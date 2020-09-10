Vision.Space Launches as the Premier Conference Room Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- End Point Corporation's immersive technology team has launched Vision.Space (https://vision.space/). Evolved from Liquid Galaxy, Vision.Space is a highly interactive platform that lets users control touchscreens, video walls, shared laptops, and Wi-Fi controllers with a swipe of a finger.

The Vision.Space platform combines custom server hardware with commercial displays and touchscreens and is an ideal cutting-edge conference room system for enterprise-level companies in commercial real estate, logistics, and travel, among other industries. Central to Vision.Space is a CMS (Content Management System) that enables groups to quickly and easily build multimedia presentations for the platform.

With a sophisticated system architecture based in Linux and ROS (Robot Operating System), Vision.Space provides a fundamentally secure, stable, and flexible environment for companies seeking to display extensive geospatial data sets in a concise and interactive manner. Research universities, multimedia studios, and data laboratories are also well-positioned to fully leverage Vision.Space, as it allows for multiple data sources and visualization streams to be viewed simultaneously. Museums, aquariums, and science centers can utilize Vision.Space to wow their visitors by combining immersive video with interactive displays that surround the guests in a data-immersive environment.

Vision.Space was created to incorporate any number of displays in a video wall configuration. Each display is maximized for resolution and shows a geometrically-adjusted viewing angle to avoid the fish-eye distortion commonly seen on conventional video walls. The platform also incorporates touchscreens placed around the room, enabling participants multiple input sources to manipulate and interact with the visualizations presented. A "meeting director" can incorporate and guide multiple inbound video streams via an intuitive interface on an iPad or tablet controller. Directing someone's laptop image to any screen in the room is as easy as swiping a video thumbnail into the appropriate square on the tablet.

Legacy Liquid Galaxy systems are in active use in dozens of locations globally. Vision.Space is a huge step forward in End Point's mission to create the ideal platform for shared immersive presentations, and End Point is proud to announce that it is ready for deployment.

