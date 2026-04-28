Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Files Form 20-F

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Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.

Apr 28, 2026, 17:20 ET

MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today.

Vista's Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded from the Company website: https://www.vistaenergy.com/en/investors.

In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Vista's complete audited financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.

Enquiries:
Investor Relations:
[email protected]
Argentina: +54 11 3754 8500
Mexico: +52 55 1555 7104

SOURCE Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.

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