Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Files Form 20-F

MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today.

Vista's Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded from the Company website: https://www.vistaenergy.com/en/investors.

In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Vista's complete audited financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.

Enquiries:

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Argentina: +54 11 3754 8500

Mexico: +52 55 1555 7104

SOURCE Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.