Vista Publishes its 2025 Sustainability Report

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Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.

Jul 15, 2026, 11:19 ET

MEXICO CITY, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) today announced the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report.

The Company also announced the publication of its 2025 Sustainability-related Financial Disclosures Report, prepared in accordance with IFRS S1 and IFRS S2.

Both reports are available on Vista's website at: https://www.vistaenergy.com/ 

Enquiries:
Investor Relations
[email protected]
Argentina: +54 11 3754 8500
Mexico: +52 55 1555 7104

SOURCE Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.

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