Vistaget Launches Tarantula LRF 384-35 -- A Thermal Riflescope with Integrated Laser Rangefinder Built for Uninterrupted Vision and First-Shot Accuracy

HOUSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistaget, a professional brand focused on high-performance sports optics, today announced the launch of the Tarantula LRF 384-35, a new thermal rifle scope that integrates an onboard laser rangefinder and integrated ballistic compensation, helping night hunters and predator hunters lock onto moving targets faster and take the shot with confidence in the most demanding field conditions.

Vistaget Tarantula LRF Rifle Scope

The Tarantula LRF 384-35 solves three major problems common in traditional thermal scopes: screen freeze during shutter calibration that costs hunters a shot at a moving target, the lack of true distance perception in a flat thermal view, and battery depletion during long, cold-weather hunts.

Here is how the Tarantula LRF turns these common optics flaws into reliable field performance.

The Tarantula LRF 384-35 Difference

The Tarantula LRF 384-35 delivers the following key highlights:

Adaptive Continuum Engine (ACE): A proprietary shutterless technology that pre-maps a thermal calibration curve from -40°F to 158°F (-40°C to 70°C). The system automatically adjusts image parameters in real time as environmental temperatures shift, delivering continuous imaging without the periodic screen freeze common to traditional thermal shutters.





A proprietary shutterless technology that pre-maps a thermal calibration curve from -40°F to 158°F (-40°C to 70°C). The system automatically adjusts image parameters in real time as environmental temperatures shift, delivering continuous imaging without the periodic screen freeze common to traditional thermal shutters. Omni-Aim Integrated Laser Rangefinder & Ballistic Compensation: A 1,000-meter laser rangefinder and onboard ballistic calculator integrated within a compact housing and precisely aligned with the optical channel — eliminating extra hardware and manual drop calculations. Omni-Aim converts real-time range data into an actionable aim point, closing the gap between an estimated distance and a confirmed first-round hit.





A 1,000-meter laser rangefinder and onboard ballistic calculator integrated within a compact housing and precisely aligned with the optical channel — eliminating extra hardware and manual drop calculations. Omni-Aim converts real-time range data into an actionable aim point, closing the gap between an estimated distance and a confirmed first-round hit. Class-Leading Thermal Sensitivity: A ≤15mK NETD sensor paired with a 0.49-inch 1440×1080 color OLED display renders high-contrast images even in low-thermal-differential conditions, reducing target misidentification risk in the dark.





A ≤15mK NETD sensor paired with a 0.49-inch 1440×1080 color OLED display renders high-contrast images even in low-thermal-differential conditions, reducing target misidentification risk in the dark. Dual Power Management with Hot-Swap Battery: A built-in 950mAh lithium battery pairs with 2 swappable CR123A cells, letting hunters hot-swap power without shutting down — eliminating the mid-hunt battery failure that has ended more than one cold-weather outing.





A built-in 950mAh lithium battery pairs with 2 swappable CR123A cells, letting hunters hot-swap power without shutting down — eliminating the mid-hunt battery failure that has ended more than one cold-weather outing. IP67-Rated Tactical Durability: Full dust ingress protection and resistance to temporary submersion up to 1 meter for 30 minutes keep the optical system protected through rain, snow, fog, or blowing sand.





Full dust ingress protection and resistance to temporary submersion up to 1 meter for 30 minutes keep the optical system protected through rain, snow, fog, or blowing sand. Shock-Rated Quick-Detach Rail: A standard 20mm Picatinny quick-detach rail, tested to withstand 1,200g of recoil force in 0.4 milliseconds, allows shooters to detach and remount the scope while maintaining maximum zero retention.





A standard 20mm Picatinny quick-detach rail, tested to withstand 1,200g of recoil force in 0.4 milliseconds, allows shooters to detach and remount the scope while maintaining maximum zero retention. Super-Resolution Image Enhancement: Built-in super-resolution enhancement refines thermal detailing and sharpens target edges to improve overall image clarity in the dark.





Built-in super-resolution enhancement refines thermal detailing and sharpens target edges to improve overall image clarity in the dark. 1,200g/0.4ms Recoil-Tested Reliability: Built to handle hard-kicking rifles from .223 / 5.56 to .308 platforms, high-shock resistance up to 1,200g/0.4ms guarantees rock-solid performance and zero shift under demanding field conditions.

Built for the Mid-Range Hunt

Positioned as Vistaget's core model for serious night hunters, the Tarantula LRF 384-35 pairs a 384×288 thermal sensor with a 35mm lens and the full ACE shutterless technology, giving hunters the resolution and detection range to identify game at typical predator-control distances without the added bulk or cost of a flagship system.

Availability & Pricing:

Launch Date: July 25, 2026

July 25, 2026 Models & Pricing: Tarantula LRF 384-35: $1,999.99 Amazon: Use Code VGSCOPE384 for $120 Off Official Site: Use Code VTLRF384 for $120 Off Tarantula LRF 256-25 ： $969.99 Amazon: Use Code VGSCOPE256 for $80 Off Official Site: Use Code VTLRF256 for $80 Off

Compatibility: Standard Picatinny rail mount (Fits AR platforms, bolt-action rifles, and handguns)

What's in the Box

Tarantula LRF 384-35 Thermal Rifle Scope Main Unit (including lens cap and bracket)

Eyecups ×2

CR123A Batteries ×2

USB Cable ×1

User Manual (including warranty card) ×1

Certificate of Conformity ×1

2.5mm Hex Wrench ×1

Carrying Case ×1

Lens Cleaning Cloth ×1

About Vistaget

Vistaget is a professional brand focused on high-performance sports optics. As an emerging force in the industry, Vistaget leverages imaging technology innovation and continuously evolving optical performance to deliver clear and reliable visual support in complex and ever-changing outdoor environments. It is dedicated to empowering outdoor enthusiasts to reshape their visual perception in rapidly changing natural conditions and to precisely capture every decisive moment.

Official Site: https://vistaget.com/?ref=PR

SOURCE Vistaget