Vistaget Launches Golvia Ultra -- One of the First AI‑Integrated Stabilized Golf Rangefinders Built to Help Golfers Lock Faster and Play Smarter

Steady Your Lock. Own Your Game.

DENVER, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistaget, a brand contained on smart golf distance solutions, today announced the launch of Golvia Ultra, a next‑generation AI-Driven laser rangefinder engineered to help golfers stabilize their view, acquire targets faster, and make more confident distance decisions across changing on‑course conditions. Golvia Ultra features SteadyTrack™ optical stabilization and TrueSlope™ adaptive compensation, powering the TriMeasure® three-point measurement and a dedicated manual Tournament Mode for professional-grade workflows.

Golvia Ultra, a next-generation AI-powered laser rangefinder

See the Golvia Ultra laser rangefinder in action

The Golvia Ultra from Vistaget combines premium optics with proprietary stabilization technology and a sophisticated AI-driven sensor suite for an unparalleled rangefinding experience.

Golvia Ultra is a groundbreaking rangefinder that pushes the boundaries of spatial intelligence on the golf course. By combining our SteadyTrack™ optical stabilization with the environmental awareness of TrueSlope™ technology, the Golvia Ultra represents what Vistaget does best—integrating professional-grade precision with rugged, high-performance hardware—to give golfers the tools they can depend on to master any terrain and elevate their game.

The Golvia Ultra difference

The Golvia Ultra is a leader in adaptive rangefinding, featuring an integrated high-precision sensor suite and AI-powered computational logic. This enables features such as:

SteadyTrack™ Optical Stabilization: Real-time compensation designed to reduce image shake caused by breathing, micro-tremors, and extended holding, helping golfers lock onto targets more efficiently.

Real-time compensation designed to reduce image shake caused by breathing, micro-tremors, and extended holding, helping golfers lock onto targets more efficiently. TrueSlope™ Environment-Adaptive Compensation: An AI-driven algorithm that processes real-time data—including temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure—to provide the most accurate distance adjustment for any uphill or downhill shot.

An AI-driven algorithm that processes real-time data—including temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure—to provide the most accurate distance adjustment for any uphill or downhill shot. TriMeasure® Three-Point Measurement: An advanced mode designed to solve complex spatial challenges by calculating the straight-line distance between any two distant points, effectively reducing guesswork on blind shots or doglegs.

An advanced mode designed to solve complex spatial challenges by calculating the straight-line distance between any two distant points, effectively reducing guesswork on blind shots or doglegs. Smart Club Recommendation: Streamline shot preparation with user-configurable recommendations based on personal distance habits.

Superior optics

Purpose-built to give users a crystal-clear visual experience, the Golvia Ultra features a 24mm objective lens and an 18mm long eye relief design. This optical system ensures a bright, sharp field of view, allowing golfers to distinguish pin flags from background clutter with ease. During competitive play, the Tournament Mode allows users to deactivate slope features through a secure multi-step setup; an LED indicator ensures full transparency and adherence to tournament regulations.

Precise engineering for the elements

The Golvia Ultra is built to withstand the rigors of the course with an IP65 dustproof and water-resistant rating. Housed in a compact 108.3 × 43.0 × 74.2 mm frame, it features a high-capacity 1000mAh lithium-ion battery for extended use.

The Golvia Ultra will be available starting April 20, 2026, with an MSRP of $369.99. Use the discount code "VGULTRA10" on Amazon, or "VTULKOL10%" on the official website, to receive a 10% discount on your purchase.

What's in the Box:

Golvia Ultra Laser Rangefinder

Premium Portable Soft Case & Protective Silicone Case for AirTag

USB-C Charging Cable

Heavy-duty Mountaineering Buckle & Microfiber Lens Cloth

About Vistaget

Vistaget is a professional brand focused on high-performance sports optics. As an emerging force in the industry, Vistaget leverages imaging technology innovation and continuously evolving optical performance to deliver clear and reliable visual support in complex and ever-changing outdoor environments. It is dedicated to empowering outdoor enthusiasts to reshape their visual perception in rapidly changing natural conditions and to precisely capture every decisive moment.

Official Site: https://vistaget.com/?ref=PR

SOURCE Vistaget