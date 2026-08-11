Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Newton, Massachusetts

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. announces the opening of its new Newton showroom, a 4,000-square-foot destination showcasing the company's portfolio of designer lighting partnerships, including AERIN, Thomas O'Brien, Ralph Lauren, Alexa Hampton, and many others.

Visual Comfort & Co. Newton Showroom at 230 Needham St

The showroom features an immersive demonstration area where decorative lighting, architectural lighting, lighting controls, and shading solutions come to life within a home environment. Here, guests can experience the essence of "visual comfort" firsthand, discovering how intentional lighting design not only enhances the richness of fabrics, finishes, and artwork, but also shapes mood, atmosphere, and overall well-being. The space also integrates motorized shades, including the company's new custom Roman Shade program, to illustrate how smart shading and layered lighting work in harmony to balance natural daylight and interior illumination.

"The Greater Boston design community has a longstanding appreciation for craftsmanship, timeless design, and exceptional quality," says Gale Singer, founder of Visual Comfort & Co.'s direct division. "Our new showroom makes it easy to experience the beauty and simplicity of integrated lighting and shading, with our lighting design experts helping bring each project from concept to completion."

The showroom is open for walk-ins or by appointment. In-person or virtual consultations can be scheduled by calling 617.409.5509 or at visualcomfort.com/us/showrooms/newton.

Visual Comfort & Co. – Newton

230 Needham St, Suite E5

Newton, MA 02464

617.409.5509

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for whole home lighting solutions, spanning decorative, architectural, ceiling fans, landscape, integrated controls and shading. Collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry, Visual Comfort offers an unparalleled assortment of products for every category, style, and price point. With over 70 showrooms and growing across the US, UK, and Asia, Visual Comfort continues to advance its vision of enhancing people's lives through the power and beauty of light.

For more information, visit visualcomfort.com.

Press Contact: Sabrina Hames, [email protected]

SOURCE Visual Comfort & Co.