Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Winter Park, Florida

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. announces the opening of its new Winter Park showroom, a 3,800-square-foot destination showcasing the company's portfolio of designer lighting partnerships, including AERIN, Kate Spade New York, Kelly Wearstler, Suzanne Kasler, and many others.

Visual Comfort & Co. Winter Park Showroom at 1100 N Orange Avenue

The showroom features an immersive demonstration area where decorative lighting, architectural lighting, lighting controls, and shading solutions come to life within a home environment. Here, guests can experience the essence of "visual comfort" firsthand, discovering how intentional lighting design not only enhances the richness of fabrics, finishes, and artwork, but also shapes mood, atmosphere, and overall well-being. The space also integrates motorized shades, including the company's new custom Roman Shade program, to illustrate how smart shading and layered lighting work in harmony to balance natural daylight and interior illumination.

"Winter Park has a vibrant design community with a deep appreciation for beautiful, thoughtfully designed homes," says Gale Singer, founder of Visual Comfort & Co.'s direct division. "We're excited to open a showroom where customers can experience our decorative and architectural lighting, controls, and shading solutions in one place."

The showroom is open for walk-ins or by appointment. In-person or virtual consultations can be scheduled by calling 689.219.7157 or at visualcomfort.com/us/showrooms/winter-park.

Visual Comfort & Co. – Winter Park

1100 N Orange Avenue, Suite 100

Winter Park, FL 32789

689.219.7157

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for whole home lighting solutions, spanning decorative, architectural, ceiling fans, landscape, integrated controls and shading. Collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry, Visual Comfort offers an unparalleled assortment of products for every category, style, and price point. With over 70 showrooms and growing across the US, UK, and Asia, Visual Comfort continues to advance its vision of enhancing people's lives through the power and beauty of light.

For more information, visit visualcomfort.com.

Press Contact: Sabrina Hames, [email protected]

SOURCE Visual Comfort & Co.