Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Dallas, Texas

HOUSTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. announces the opening of its second Dallas showroom, a 4,400-square-foot destination in the heart of Dallas' Knox neighborhood, showcasing the company's portfolio of designer lighting partnerships, including Kelly Wearstler, Aerin, Marie Flanigan, Paloma Contreras, and many others.

Visual Comfort & Co. Dallas Showroom at 4438 McKinney Avenue

The showroom features an immersive demonstration area where decorative lighting, architectural lighting, lighting controls, and shading solutions come to life within a home environment. Here, guests can experience the essence of "visual comfort" firsthand, discovering how intentional lighting design not only enhances the richness of fabrics, finishes, and artwork, but also shapes mood, atmosphere, and overall well-being. The space also integrates motorized shades, including the company's new custom Roman Shade program, to illustrate how smart shading and layered lighting work in harmony to balance natural daylight and interior illumination.

"Dallas has long had a thoughtful design sensibility rooted in quality, craftsmanship, and timeless style," says Gale Singer, founder of Visual Comfort & Co.'s direct division. "We're excited to open our doors to the community, welcoming homeowners and offering designers another trusted resource to explore our decorative and architectural lighting solutions, and to discover how layered lighting and shading can enhance the way people live."

The showroom is open for walk-ins or by appointment. In-person or virtual consultations can be scheduled by calling 214.253.0517 or at visualcomfort.com/us/showrooms/dallas.

Visual Comfort & Co. – Dallas

4438 McKinney Avenue, Suite 100

Dallas, TX 75205

214.253.0517

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for whole home lighting solutions, spanning decorative, architectural, ceiling fans, landscape, integrated controls and shading. Collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry, Visual Comfort offers an unparalleled assortment of products for every category, style, and price point. With over 70 showrooms and growing across the US, UK, and Asia, Visual Comfort continues to advance its vision of enhancing people's lives through the power and beauty of light.

For more information, visit visualcomfort.com.

Press Contact: Sabrina Hames, [email protected]

SOURCE Visual Comfort & Co.